Sinead O'Connor net worth: Fortune explored as famed Irish singer dies aged 56

Sinead O'Connor recently died at the age of 56 from unknown causes on July 26, 2023. O'Connor released several musical projects since the 80s. All of her projects became commercially successful and this contributed to her net worth, which was around $500,000.

Her family confirmed the news of her death in a statement, requesting everyone for some privacy as they mourn her demise.

The news of Sinead's demise comes after the death of her son Shane in 2022. Sinead revealed through Twitter at the time that her son died of suicide at the age of 17. She wrote in a now-deleted tweet that Shane was the light of her life and is now with God. She added:

"May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Sinead's survivors include her three children - Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua.

Sinead O'Connor accumulated a lot of wealth from her career in the music industry

Sinead O'Connor was active in the music industry since 1986 and released various successful musical projects. This helped her to earn a lot of wealth, making her net worth $500,000, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Although Sinead was famous for her albums and singles, she also became a victim of financial issues. It was revealed in 2017 that O'Connor was residing at a motel in New Jersey for $70 per night.

She was battling with bipolar disorder for a long time and this also led to losing the custody of her son followed by other financial problems.

She sold her Dublin-based property for less than $1 million even though she listed it for the mentioned price in 2009. The sale of the house also had to undergo a few tax issues with the Ireland government before being sold.

Sinead O'Connor started her career by establishing the band named Ton Bon Macoute and she later joined the record label, Ensign Records.

She then released her first album, The Lion and the Cobra in November 1987 and reached the 36th spot on the US Billboard 200.

O'Connor released more albums like Am I Not Your Girl?, Faith and Courage, Theology, I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss, and more. She released two EPs that include Gospel Oak and Live in Rotterdam '90.

Sinead O'Connor was a mother of 4 children

Sinead O'Connor's personal life was always in the spotlight due to her relationships and marriages. Her first marriage was to music producer John Reynolds from 1987 to 1991. The duo had a child named Jake.

Her second child Roisin was born following her relationship with John Waters between 1995 and 1996. Sinead's second marriage was to journalist Nick Sommerland from 2001 to 2002.

She welcomed another child named Shane with musician Donal Lunny in 2004. Sinead's fourth child Yeshua was born from her relationship with Frank Bonadio from 2006 to 2007. She was then married to Steve Cooney from 2010 to 2011 and then to Barry Herridge in 2011.