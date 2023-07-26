Giovonnie Samuels net worth: Fortune explored as former Disney star opens up on not getting residuals from work

In a recent TikTok video, Giovonnie Samuels revealed that she is yet to receive residuals for her appearance in the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That. Samuels has been featured in different films and TV shows, contributing to her net worth, which is estimated to be around $1.5 million.

Samuels started by addressing the SAG strike, saying that the leads always receive big paychecks, but supporting actors aren't paid as well. She then claimed that this was the reason the actors' union was protesting. She added:

"I'm asking for a little bit of wage, I'm asking for health insurance. You have no idea how hard it is. We just came out of Covid and now we're going into a strike."

Giovonnie Samuels stated that she does not have any money left with her and that she had to use her savings to make it through the pandemic. She also mentioned that she had to deal with family members stealing from her and that she recently did a show that did not pay her. She said that she is fighting for residuals as well, adding that she has many responsibilities to attend to.

Samuels said that she has sent her son to a private school instead of a public school because she does not want other students to pick on him. She added:

"I'm tired. I own no home, I barely own my car. I don't know what money I think I have but I don't."

She said she currently holds down a job but is not eligible for SAG health insurance.

Giovonnie Samuels has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career as an actress

Giovonnie Samuels has pursued a successful career as an actress over the years. She has appeared in numerous film and TV projects, making her net worth $1.5 million as per IdolNetWorth.

The 37-year-old started her career in an episode of the Fox drama series Boston Public. She eventually gained recognition for her appearances in All That, where she portrayed different characters. The show aired for 11 seasons with 211 episodes from April 16, 1994, to December 17, 2020.

Samuels has been featured in short films like Dinner for One, Be the Man, and Choices. Her first feature film as an actress was Bring It On: All or Nothing, which was released in 2006. The film was released directly on DVD and failed to receive a positive response.

Givonnie Samuels continued to appear in films like Freedom Writers, Harbinger Down, Cooking Up Christmas, and more. She also played supporting roles on TV shows like That's So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, You're the Worst, Henry Danger, and others.

Giovonnie Samuels speaks about her struggles in TikTok video

I grew up loving her. This broke me. Hate to see ppl struggling like this. I have so many memories watching her. Pay the actors!



Giovonnie Samuels 🫶🏾 If we can still stream all of the Disney and Nickelodeon shows she’s been on then why isn’t she getting properly paid?!I grew up loving her. This broke me. Hate to see ppl struggling like this. I have so many memories watching her. Pay the actors!Giovonnie Samuels 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/wdRdU4ujZy

Giovonnie Samuels shared a TikTok video on July 19, 2023, in which she stated that she is yet to receive the residuals for her performance in All That. This was in response to a question by a fan who asked if she would get her residuals in case all the seasons of All That are released on Netflix.

She recalled the writers' strike in 2007, saying that she received her health insurance via SAG. She added that she later lost the insurance but was getting residuals worth $1,000 for Bring It On: All or Nothing. She mentioned that if someone else is getting paid for her work, she deserves the same.