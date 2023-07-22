Anson Williams net worth: Fortune explored as Happy Days star gets married at 73

Actor and singer Anson Williams recently tied the knot with Sharon MaHarry. Williams has been featured on various film and TV projects and has also helmed the episodes of several TV shows. His work has helped him to earn his current $3 million net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Anson and Sharon's wedding was held on May 6, 2023, at their residence in Ojai, California. Addressing the reasons to tie the knot in a private ceremony, Anson revealed to PEOPLE that he and Sharon planned to make their wedding an occasion where they could join their friends once again.

The couple invited 150 guests to the wedding. The pair revealed that they exchanged vows during the ceremony and the entire thing was completely "untraditional."

Anson Williams accumulated a lot of wealth from his acting and directing career

Anson Williams pursued a successful career in the entertainment industry over the years. He has worked on different films and TV shows which helped him to earn a lot of wealth. As mentioned before, his net worth is $3 million as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Williams started his career by appearing in commercials. He soon made his television debut in 1971 with the legal drama series, Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law. He was featured in some films like Lisa, Bright and Dark and I Married a Centerfold.

He has also played roles in TV shows like The Paul Lynde Show, Happy Days, Fantasy Island, Fudge, and others. That apart, he has directed episodes of different TV series, including L.A. Law, Glory Days, Melrose Place, Star Trek: Voyager, and more.

He purchased a house in Ojai, California for $950,000 in 2011. In 1987, he collaborated with actor Al Molinaro and launched Big AI's chain of diners. He then established a cosmetics company, Starmaker Products, and has written a memoir called Singing to a Bulldog: From Happy Days to Hollywood Director, and the Unlikely Mentor Who Got Me There.

More details about Anson Williams and Sharon MaHarry's wedding

Anson Williams and Sharon MaHarry's marriage reportedly featured Japanese Taiko drummers. For the occasion, the couple decided to go for some mini cakes designed like a normal tiered cake.

The duo requested guests to make donations to a cause or nonprofit organization instead of gifts.

MaHarry has been married in the past. Her previous husband passed away due to some illness. MaHarry told PEOPLE that she initially believed that her love life has come to an end. However, things changed when she met Williams.

She was recovering from a back injury at the time and Williams helped her. Recalling his meeting with MaHarry, Williams said:

"At this age, to be able to find that kind of full connection for the first time, and what that means – it's a miracle. I would trade my stardom, notoriety, all that bologna for Sharon in a minute."

Anson Williams was previously married to Jackie Gerken and the pair divorced in 2019. Before Gerken, Williams was married to Lorrie Mahaffey from 1978 to 1986.