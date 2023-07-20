G Herbo net worth: Fortune and possible prison sentence explored as rapper pleads guilty to wire fraud

G Herbo recently decided to accept the blame for the accusations of fraud. The rapper, whose net worth is $3 million, was charged along with five other people for using the identity of others and making purchases worth millions. The five people included manager Antonio Strong as well.

While such charges lead to a sentence of 20 years as per the law, Herbo is expected to be sentenced to only two or three years. A judge needs to approve the plea deal but Herbo has now decided to surrender himself.

Raphouse TV (RHTV) @raphousetv7 he also mentioned he made a Million last week! (Swipe to see Herbo Might face 20 Years In Jail if Convicted) G Herbo Says His Guys Wouldn't Tell On Him Like YSL Members Did Young Thughe also mentioned he made a Million last week! (Swipe to see Herbo Might face 20 Years In Jail if Convicted) pic.twitter.com/hNIvF0dt1x " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/hNIvF0dt1x

According to the plea deal, the profits earned from the scheme were used for traveling to concerts and posting pictures and videos. These show Herbo posing in luxurious cars and a Jamaican villa.

"In addition, Wright helped Strong obtain designer puppies from a business by falsely representing to the business that Wright was the actual purchaser of the puppies and by concealing Strong's actual identity from the business," the plea continues.

Herbo's attorney is yet to issue an official statement on the plea deal.

G Herbo has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry

G Herbo has pursued a successful career as a rapper over the years which has contributed a lot to his earnings. His net worth is said to be $3 million as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Herbo started his career with the single Kill Sh*t, which was a collaboration between him and Lil Bibby. His major release was the mixtape titled Welcome to Fazoland, which was released in 2014, and received a positive response from critics and audiences.

He continued to release some singles which was followed by his first studio album, Humble Beast, which was released in September 2017. The album was a commercial success and reached the 21st spot on the US Billboard 200. His second album, Still Swervin, came out in 2019 and received a similar response to the first.

G Herbo's next two albums, PTSD and 25, were released in 2020 and 2021. His latest album was titled Survivor's Remorse and it was released in 2022. The latest album had 12 singles and it grabbed the ninth position on the US Billboard 200.

Herbo has been featured in a documentary film titled Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss. He is also known for his singles like Red Snow, I Like, Legend, Everything, Swervo, Raining, and more.

G Herbo was arrested in 2020 on various charges

In December 2020, G Herbo's name came up in a federal fraud case. He was accused alongside his music promoter and other crew members of using stolen identities to get benefits of exotic services worth millions for around four years.

Prosecutors revealed that Herbo himself surrendered to the authorities. The charges imposed on the entire group included conspiracy to commit wire fraud alongside aggravated identity theft.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow mentioned in his ruling that Herbo's manager Antonio Strong was the main leader of the entire fraud. Dow said that there are chances that he might escape and added that Strong says that he wouldn't do it, and that his parents are willing to take him in.

"But who is to say that in the middle of the night, when the gravity of the charges sinks in, and maybe the weight of the evidence, he will not decide to flee?" Dow added.

Herbo's management company Machine Entertainment Group said at the time that he claims to be innocent and is trying to prove the same inside the court.