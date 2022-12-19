How old is Slimelife Shawty? Age and real name explored as rapper is released after entering a plea deal

The YSL RICO case has been trending once again after another accused, Slimelife Shawty, 23, entered a plea deal and was released. Previously, Gunna and Walter Murphy also reduced their sentencing with the help of a plea deal. Although three of the accused have had their sentences reduced so far, the others are yet to face trial for the charges.

Young Thug and Gunna were arrested earlier this year on charges of RICO Act violations. They were accused of murder, armed robbery, and possessing substances and weapons. In addition, 26 others were charged with RICO Act violations and were linked to incidents that happened between January 24, 2013, and May 8, 2022.

Slimelife Shawty is sentenced to a year in prison followed by nine years of probation

As mentioned earlier, Slimelife Shawty chose to end his YSL RICO case after entering into an Alford plea deal. According to the conditions of the plea deal, hip-hop rapper Slimelife Shawty will be sent to prison for a year along with probation for nine years. Although he accepted the blame for violating the RICO Act, his lawyer claimed that most of the charges were not related to crime.

Slimelife Shawty also disclosed the news on his Instagram Story and wrote that he has returned home. He continued:

“I admitted young slime life was a gang cus it ain’t illegal for no group to be a gang look it up that don’t hurt nobody anybody can be a gang, plus the founder already admitted it stupid. what I pose to say if a founder admitted it. what I den do was say Yes it’s a fact people is ysl commit crimes like murder and ect cus ion no nun bout that.”

The hip-hop artist's real name is Wunnie Lee, and Slimelife Shawty is only used as his stage name. His debut album, titled 100 Reasons, was released in June 2019 with several guest appearances, including Lil Durk, Lil Keed, and others. The rapper also co-wrote Lil Gotit’s single Armed & Dangerous from his album, Hood Baby, where he made a special appearance in the song.

Slimelife Shawty is also popular for his singles such as Savage, which marked his collaboration with Lil Durk, Hit Em All, Don't Worry (Clappers), Slimestyle, Say Something, In A Min (feat. Nardo Wick), and more. The hip-hop artist has a huge following on Spotify, with 374,545 monthly listeners.

The singer is active on Instagram with 157 posts and around 436,000 followers (as of this writing). His posts mostly feature reels where he is seen enjoying himself in different locations. The rest are promotional posts where he shared about his upcoming projects, collaborations, and performances.

While Gunna pleading guilty ended his jail time, Walter Murphy was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Before Slimetime Shawty, Gunna and Walter Murphy also reduced the severity of their sentencing with the help of a plea deal.

Gunna pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, and this ended his time in jail. He also issued a statement saying that he is only ending his case with a plea deal and does not intend to point anyone as the culprit.

Moreover, he was ordered on probation and 500 hours of community service. Gunna clarified that he will use the experience to work for his community and spread knowledge on the negative effects of gangs and violence.

Like Gunna, YSL co-owner Walter Murphy was sentenced to 10 years in prison alongside probation of nine years. Additionally, he was ordered to testify whenever needed. Walter surrendered earlier this year and was accused of violating RICO and aggravated assault.

