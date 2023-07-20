Brigitte Bardot net worth: Fortune explored amid recent health scare and hospitalization

Brigitte Bardot recently suffered from some health issues on July 19, 2023, and had to be hospitalized. She was suffering from breathing problems at her residence in Saint-Tropez, and her husband, Bernard d'Ormale, also confirmed the news. Bardot worked as a singer and actress between the 50s and 70s, and her net worth is said to be $65 million.

In an interview with Var-Matin, Bernard said that his wife was still conscious, and it was seemingly "a moment of respiratory distraction." She was given oxygen, and the authorities stayed to check on her for some time.

"Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer beat the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts," he added.

Bob Germanovich @BobGermanovich Brigitte Bardot having her second threat to her life with emergency services rushing to her home. She hasn’t been this worried about her health since she declined that ride on the titanic in her early 50s (all French followers dropping in 5…4..3..2)

Bernard later revealed that Bardot was on her way to recovery and that there was a low count of red blood cells.

Brigitte Bardot accumulated a lot of wealth from her career as an actress and singer in the past

Brigitte Bardot worked as an actress and singer between 1952 and 1973. Her career contributed to her wealth, making her net worth $65 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth. She was also a s*x symbol during the 50s and 60s.

She purchased a mansion in Saint-Tropez, France, called La Madrague, in 1958. She then built another house in the nearby hills.

Bardot started her acting career in 1952 with the comedy film Crazy for Love. However, she became a popular face in public eye following her performance in the 1956 romantic drama film, And God Created Woman. The film was known for breaking boundaries in terms of showing s*x on screen, and although certain portions were censored, the film's release was criticized.

Brigitte continued to appear in other successful films like The Truth, Le Mepris, Viva Maria!, and more. Her last film as an actress was The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot, which was released in 1973.

Bardot also pursued a career as a singer and released singles like Bubble Gum, La Madrague, Sidonie, Harley Davidson, and more. As an author, she wrote five books.

She switched careers to become an animal rights activist. She formed the Fondation Brigitte Bardot in 1986 in support of animal protection.

Why did Brigitte Bardot exit the entertainment industry?

In an interview with Fox News Digital in June 2023, author James Clarke of the book Being Bardot said that Brigitte Bardot was exhausted from being in front of the camera for too long.

Following her retirement from acting and singing, Brigitte sold most of her properties at an auction and collected funds worth $500,000. She stated that she would now offer her wisdom and experience to animals.

She spoke to Vogue Homme in 2012 and said that she was tired of living with the tag of celebrity. She said that she thought herself to be ugly at the time and added:

"I tried to make myself the most beautiful possible and even so, I was ugly. I had a hard time showing myself out there. I was afraid of not being up to expectations. Today, at my age, I do not give a toss."

She added that she exited the film industry at the age of 38 because she was satisfied with the fame she had gotten until that point. She stated that she feels better when she witnesses the animals getting good treatment.