Lea Salonga net worth: Fortune explored as backstage video goes viral

Singer and actress Lea Salonga has recently expressed her opinion regarding the behavior that is necessary backstage. A video of Salonga has gone viral where a group of fans entered her dressing room without being permitted, and she had to ignore them.

Salonga is known for her flawless work in the entertainment and music industry, and her net worth is said to be $18 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Salonga posted a tweet on July 17, 2023, reminding everyone that she has her boundaries and that no one should cross them. According to the viral video, Salonga spoke to one of those who entered her dressing room and told him that he could not be in the place unless his name was on the guest list.

Stating that he must leave, she further stated:

"Because if I allow this now, then other people are going to take advantage of this."

She still agreed to take a picture with the group and led them to the hallway. However, she denied the claims made by one of the trespassers in a tweet, writing that the producer's name they mentioned as being their friend does not even know them.

Lea Salonga @MsLeaSalonga @sammymoodles Sooooooo here’s the kicker… the person whose name they were naming as their producer friend has no idea who they are. I asked her, and she’s seen the video (all our producers have, as well as company management, house management and security). She had no idea who they were. I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In another tweet that she posted the same day, Lea wrote that one of the producers and their dance captain watched the entire video. They told her that her behavior was nice compared to what they would have done if they were in her place.

Lea Salonga has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career in the music and entertainment industry

Over the years, Lea Salonga has gained recognition as the Pride of the Philippines. She has appeared in different films and TV shows and released several albums that received positive responses. She has earned a lot from her career, which currently makes her net worth $18 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Salonga made her debut on stage. She appeared in plays like Fiddler on the Roof, The Fantasticks, and others. Her journey in the music industry started in 1981, when her debut album, titled Small Voice, came out. She has released 11 more albums, and the last one was released in 2017.

Lea Salonga continued to portray various roles on stage over the years. She was a part of plays like Miss Saigon, Flower Drum Song, God of Carnage, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Here Lies Love, and more.

She was credited with giving the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's animated film Aladdin, followed by Mulan and Mulan II. She then appeared in films like My Neighbor Totoro, Allegiance, and Yellow Rose.

Lea Salonga has been a coach on singing reality shows like The Voice of the Philippines, The Voice Kids, and The Voice Teens. She portrayed Elorie Honrada in eight episodes of the slasher teen drama series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which aired on HBO Max. She has also given her voice to certain characters in various video games.