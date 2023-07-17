Jane Birkin net worth: Fortune explored as legendary French actress dies aged 76

Singer and actress Jane Birkin recently passed away on July 16, 2023, at the age of 76. She was discovered dead at her Paris-based residence, however, her cause of death remains unknown. She suffered a stroke in 2021 and had a broken shoulder blade this year which restricted her from performing.

Birkin was known for her flawless work in the entertainment industry and this contributed to her earnings, making her net worth $20 million.

Many personalities from the entertainment industry expressed grief over Birkin's demise. Singer Marianne Faithfull recalled that Birkin released some of the best albums over the years and added:

"She was so proud of continuing Serge's musical legacy on all those wonderful records and now that's part of her legacy too; how fitting."

Author Nick Milligan also shared some pictures and videos on Facebook and wrote that he would always remember her as Penelope in La Piscine. Actor Cary Elwes posted a picture of Birkin and wrote:

"Very saddened to hear of the passing of Jane Birkin. Grateful to have known her a little bit. She was a remarkable person with a gentle soul. Our hearts go out to her family."

Jane Birkin has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career in films, TV shows, and the music industry

Jane Birkin appeared in only four TV shows in her acting career. However, she also released several successful albums. CelebrityNetWorth has reported her net worth to be $20 million which was a result of her successful work since 1965.

Birkin went to the Kensington-based Miss Ironside's School. She then joined Upper Chine School and the Isle of Wight. She made her acting debut with an uncredited role in the comedy film, The Knack …and How to Get It. The film was released in 1965 and the same year, she made her television debut with Armchair Mystery Theatre.

Jane then appeared in three more TV shows including Armchair Theatre, Medecins des homes, and Red Fox. She pursued her musical career in 1969 and released her first album, Jane Birkin/Serge Gainsbourg. The album was loved by critics and audiences.

She was nominated for an award at the Cesar Awards for her performance in the film, Je t'aime moi non plus. Initially, the response to the film was negative, but it improved over the years.

Birkin was known for her performance as Liz in the 1991 drama film, La Belle Noiseuse. The film received a positive response but was criticized by some for its lengthy runtime of four hours and the graphic content. It also turned out to be one of the favorite films for several critics in the next few years.

Jane Birkin last appeared in Jane By Charlotte in 2021 where she portrayed herself. She continued to release more albums like Lolita Go Home, Armous des feintes, Fictions, and others.

The late actress survived by her children Kate Barry, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Lou Doillon.