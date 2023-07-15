Who did Rosanna Arquette play in Pulp Fiction? Net worth explored as actress gets involved in Malibu car crash

Actress Rosanna Arquette, whose net worth is $20 million, recently met with an accident in Malibu on July 11, 2023, and had to be hospitalized. The sheriff's department reported that Arquette's vehicle lost control, leading to the accident. Rosanna gained recognition for her performance as Jody in Pulp Fiction, released in 1994.

Arquette's car crashed into the Point Dume Village shopping center, located near a restaurant called Lily's Malibu. The Malibu/Lost Sheriff's Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department immediately responded to the spot.

Rosanna Arquette has earned a lot from her acting career over the years

Over the years, Rosanna Arquette has played various roles, which have contributed a lot to her earnings. CelebrityNetWorth reports the 63-year-old's net worth as $20 million.

She purchased a house with Todd Morgan, which had a price tag of around $15 million, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2014. She was married to Todd from 2013 to 2022.

Rosanna Arquette has accumulated a lot of wealth from her acting career

The pair previously resided in a condo owned by Morgan in Beverly Hills, which was later sold for $7.7 million. Arquette and Morgan bought another house in Malibu in 2013, and its price was $6.5 million at the time. In 2020, the house went for sale for $7.8 million.

Rosanna's acting career has also contributed to her wealth. She made her acting debut in an episode of the talk show Fernwood 2 Night in 1977, and the same year, she was featured in the television film Having Babies II. She has portrayed minor roles in TV shows like Will & Grace, Summerland, Grey's Anatomy, and others, and she also hosted Saturday Night Live in 1986.

Arquette has appeared in several films over the years, including The Wrong Man, Hope Floats, Ball Don't Lie, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, Maya Dardel, Signs of Love, and more.

Rosanna Arquette was not injured in the accident

In an interview with Fox News, Malibu/Lost Hill's Sheriff's Deputy Navarro confirmed that Rosanna was not injured due to the accident. Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera said that precautions were taken while being transported to the hospital and added that the accident happened when Arquette made a failed attempt to park the car.

"Around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle that was attempting to park, it was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof. Luckily no one was injured. We had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there," Rivera stated.

An investigation has been launched to find the accident's cause, and the officials confirmed that alcohol or drugs were not involved in the matter. Rivera also mentioned that they were waiting for confirmation from the engineers regarding the safety of the building. Meanwhile, Arquette's representatives have not yet commented on the accident.