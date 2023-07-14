Adam Carolla net worth: Fortune explored as radio host agrees to pay $47K in monthly child support

Adam Carolla will pay child support of $17,000 alongside spousal support of $30,000 per month to his ex-wife Lynette Paradise. The two separated in 2021. Carolla has appeared on radio shows and has been a very successful actor.

The child support amount might get increased later based on an increase in Carolla's income. He and Paradise have also agreed to divide the expenses of their children's extracurricular activities, including cell phones, tuition and college test preparation fees. However, Carolla will make full payment for the health insurance.

Adam Carolla has been reportedly dating standup comedian Crystal Marie Denha since December 2022. Denha has played different roles in films and TV shows, including Spider-Man 3.

Adam Carolla has earned a lot in the radio and entertainment industry

Adam Carolla has been a successful radio and TV personality over the years. CelebrityNetWorth reports his net worth to be $20 million.

He's the owner of various houses, including a huge mansion in La Canada Flintridge, California, which he purchased for $7.3 million in 2018. The house has been listed for $9 million. In 2018, he sold another house for $3.3 million.

Carolla also has a contemporary ranch house in the Point Dume area of Malibu and another house in Beachwood Canyon in Los Angeles, California. The property has three bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms followed by high-beamed ceilings, a step-down living room, hardwood floors, wet bar, fireplace, and an arched window.

There's a fireplace in the living room alongside a buffet in the kitchen. The master bedroom also has a fireplace, and the house features a stone structure with a steep driveway, yard wrapping, shaded patio area, flagstone terrace with barbecue put and a view of the Hollywood sign from the patio.

Adam Carolla also owns various cars like Lamborghini, Datsun and Nissan. He's looking to add a Ferrari 250 GTO, BMW 3.0 CSL race car and a Nissan Armada to his collection. He has participated in different races but has not raced all the cars.

Why Adam Carolla and Lynette Paradise separated?

Carolla announced during his appearance on the podcast, The Adam Carolla Show in 2021 that he and Lynette Paradise were getting divorced. He said at the time:

"It's not something that I wanted to get or to do. I'm a product of divorce, Lynette's a product of divorce. … No one ever signs up to get divorced."

Carolla said that he and Paradise separated a few months ago and that their priority has always been their children. He added that they are fine and that there are different reasons for their separation. Saying that he and Paradise are different, Carolla continued:

"It's been a difficult time. We've been together for 25 years, we've been very different human beings, we have different sets of philosophies, that's for sure."

He clarified that none of them cheated, and the COVID-19 pandemic didn't affect their relationship. He said that he and Paradise never wanted to divorce but it was the only option left. Carolla said that he felt embarrassed to disclose his divorce initially, as he deemed it to be a failure.

Lynette Paradise is a businesswoman and television personality. She's mostly known for her appearance as the Art Player Mighty Carson on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

