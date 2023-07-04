"WE STAN": The Bachelorette fans impressed with Charity and Aaron Bryant's first solo date

Charity Lawson chose Aaron Bryant to go on The Bachelorette season 20's first one-on-one date on Monday, July 3. Aaron B and Charity were seen having a good connection in the first episode, but this was unexpected as Brayden had won the first impression rose of the season after that. Aaron was nervous about the date but felt excited that Lawson considered her as "a potential husband."

The two headed to the Hollywood sign together and bonded over their parents' successful marriages. Aaron and Charity could not stop talking, and the former said it felt like "we've known each other for a long time." They went to the Hollywood Sign together, and Aaron mentioned wanting to take their relationship forward.

Charity was also hopeful of their future and cuddled with Aaron atop the car. The couple shared a kiss on the Hollywood Mountain, making it very romantic and filmy. Aaron thanked Charity for making him feel like the luckiest man and confessed that his family was very important to him.

He also confessed that he was in a four-year-long relationship but had never acted like the best boyfriend, struggling with communication and listening to his partner. He said he went to therapy after discovering he had a lot of pride, and now he hoped he could be the man Charity deserves.

The Bachelorette praised Aaron's vulnerability. Meanwhile, fans of the show were impressed by the chemistry between him and Charity.

chrissy 𑁤 ʹˎ˗ @chrissychaaos YOU’RE TELLING ME THAT AARON B RECOGNIZED HE WASN’T A GOOD PERSON, WENT TO THERAPY, AND IS OPEN ABOUT HIS FEELINGS??? WE STAN #TheBachelorette YOU’RE TELLING ME THAT AARON B RECOGNIZED HE WASN’T A GOOD PERSON, WENT TO THERAPY, AND IS OPEN ABOUT HIS FEELINGS??? WE STAN #TheBachelorette https://t.co/85bXpOxdxI

The Bachelorette fans hopeful that Aaron will land in the top 3

Even the other men in the house were happy that Charity picked a man who was mature, given that he had a one-year-old child back home. Charity and Aaron enjoyed their private dinner with Lauren Alaina singing in the background. They were seen having a lot of fun and dancing for a long time.

Charity gave Aaron a rose when she said,

"He actually has feelings for me and he's not afraid to vocalize that to me. If this is a sign of what's to come, it's a really good feeling."

The Bachelorette fans were impressed by their chemistry and hoped that Aaron B landed in the top 3 contestants at least.

Dan Cantiller 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @DanCanThinks



#TheBachelorette That was a pretty solid 1st solo date of the season, with Charity and Aaron B. Quality peeps right here! 🥰 That was a pretty solid 1st solo date of the season, with Charity and Aaron B. Quality peeps right here! 🥰🌹#TheBachelorette

Undercover Bachelor Fan @undercoverbach1 We could end the show right here and I’d be so happy because Aaron B and Charity are ADORABLE #TheBachelorette We could end the show right here and I’d be so happy because Aaron B and Charity are ADORABLE #TheBachelorette

lindsey. @lindsey_as aaron b is handsome, tall, smart, communicates, is funny, acknowledges his mistakes and is confident? I’M in love #TheBachelorette aaron b is handsome, tall, smart, communicates, is funny, acknowledges his mistakes and is confident? I’M in love #TheBachelorette https://t.co/1SlEeHNWwX

Melana @danceonfordays Live footage of me watching Charity & Aaron B on this date 🥰 #TheBachelorette Live footage of me watching Charity & Aaron B on this date 🥰 #TheBachelorette https://t.co/7dhASiC4Up

About Aaron Byrant

Aaron B is a 29-year-old software salesman from California who impressed Lawson with his coin-flipping tricks. His hobbies include playing the piano, hiking, and going to the beach. He mentioned in his intro video that he liked Charity for being smart and emotionally aware.

He describes himself as "passionate, understanding, patient, and a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic." Aaron used to play football before getting into software sales.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC every Monday at 9 pm ET.

