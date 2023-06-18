Who is Aaron Bryant from The Bachelorette? San Diego software salesman once appeared on an ABC show

ABC is all set to premiere The Bachelorette season 20 this month, featuring Charity Lawson from Zach Shallcross’ The Bachelor. Charity will lead the upcoming Bachelor Nation series while searching for her life partner among 25 suitors. One of them is 29-year-old Aaron Bryant from San Diego, California.

He is a software salesman who also works as a realtor, as per his Instagram profile. One of his IG posts featured several photos of him as a participant on ABC’s game show, The Final Straw. Interestingly, The Bachelorette will be Aaron’s second show with the network.

In season 20, he will have to win Charity’s heart to stay on the reality series till the end. Only time will tell whether the two are compatible.

Aaron Bryant is a “self-proclaimed hopeless romantic”

Aaron Bryant is all set to appear on The Bachelorette season 20 alongside 24 suitors who will try their best to woo Charity Lawson.

According to Aaron’s ABC bio, he is a “great catch” as he has a big heart and a smiling face. It reads:

“Aaron B. is passionate, understanding, patient and a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic. The former football player says he’s truly ready to find his perfect match and hopes his future wife is outgoing, emotionally intelligent and thoughtful.”

Explaining his qualities and hobbies further, the bio states:

“When Aaron B. isn’t hustling at his job in software sales, he loves listening to Tyler, the Creator’s music; reading James Patterson novels; and enjoying some delicious Cajun food. After his last long-term relationship didn’t work out, Aaron B. is excited for the chance to fall in love again and can’t wait for his Bachelorette journey to begin.”

It adds three fun facts about Aaron. He is a peanut butter lover who can have it straight from the jar. He is apparently a “spheksophobic,” which means he is afraid of wasps. Aaron can play instruments like the violin and piano that he has taught himself.

Going by Aaron’s Instagram profile, he seems like an adventurous guy who enjoys climbing up a mountain or chilling at a beach. While his ABC bio mentioned that he’s a software salesman, his IG profile stated that he’s also a realtor who works at 1st Class Real Estate in San Diego, California.

Meanwhile, he is all set to impress Charity Lawson on the reality TV show, The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette season 20 airs its first episode on Monday, June 26

The Bachelorette season 20 will premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Viewers can watch the episode on Hulu the following day.

The official synopsis of episode 1 reads:

“Charity’s journey to find love begins! Twenty-five charming men arrive, ready to make a lasting impression and win her heart. Later, at the cocktail party, Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on, and every moment counts.”

In addition to Aaron Bryant, the other 24 suitors include Aaron S., Adrian, Brayden, Caleb A., Caleb B., Christopher, Dotun, James, Joe, Joseph “Joey,” John., John Henry, Josh, Kaleb K., Ahmad Khalid, Michael, Nicholas Peter, Sean, Spencer, Tanner, Taylor, Warwick, and Xavier.

Viewers can tune in to ABC every Monday from June 26 to watch a new episode of The Bachelorette season 20 at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes