The Bachelorette season 20 and 4 big reality TV shows releasing in June 2023

The Bachelorette is all set to return with its drama, tension, and romance. Whether the audience likes reality TV shows or hates them, one thing is for sure, it is hard to ignore them. The reality TV industry is thriving and everyone is guilty of binging episode after episode of shows like Love Is Blind or 90 Days Fiance. This is why these shows keep returning with new seasons to appease the masses.

June 2023 will see several much-loved reality shows returning with yet another season. Fans are excited for the premiere of the new seasons of TV shows like The Great American Recipe, The Real Housewives of Orange County, 60 Days In, and more.

The Bachelorette, 60 Days In, and 3 more reality shows set to premiere in June 2023

1) The Bachelorette season 20 - June 26, 2023

The Bachelorette is the perfect combination of love and drama. It has been running for about a decade, and the show's popularity is still soaring high.

Charity Lawson is set to be the bachelorette this season. She was taken by surprise when the host of the show, Jesse Palmer asked her to grace the next season of Bachelorette with her presence on The Women Tell All. They were doing a mock promotional shoot of 'This or That' for the social media handles of the show when Palmer asked her:

“Bachelor in Paradise or The Bachelorette?”

The Bachelor star replied:

“Goodness gracious. Let’s say Bachelorette.”

After Palmer dropped a few hints, she later realized that he was asking her to be on the show and she was ecstatic.

She responded:

“It is a yes! Absolutely! 100%, like, absolutely. Wait, I’m gonna cry. I’m shaking right now.”

Charity Lawson is Zach Shallcross' ex from The Bachelor season 27. Lawson being the upcoming season's bachelorette is an exception to the rule. Usually, the Bachelorette is the runner-up of The Bachelor. However, Charity Lawson only made it to the final four.

Fans are excited about the upcoming season and believe that Charity Lawson will bring much-needed diversity to the show, which has been criticized for the same. It was only in 2017 that Rachel Lindsay became the first black female star of The Bachelorette.

The show will premiere on June 26, 2023, at 9 pm EST, and a new episode will release every Monday on ABC. OTT lovers can enjoy the show on HuluTV and YouTube TV.

2) The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 - June 7, 2023

Just like The Bachelorette, Real Housewives has also been renewed for a number of seasons over the years. The Real Housewives of Orange County has had massive popularity among fans, who are eager to dive into the drama and controversy that the new season has in store for them.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return on June 7, 2023, alongside shows like The Bachelorette, so competition will be steep among these two. The wives that will be joining this season are Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

The new addition to this season's cast is Jennifer Pedranti, who is a mother of five children. The highlight of this season will be the return of Tamra Judge, who said at BravoCon 2020 that she saved the show by returning for season 17.

The show will air on June 7, 2023. It will air live on Bravo and will be available to stream the next day at Peacock.

3) 60 Days In season 8 - June 15, 2023

Another season of 60 Days In will be premiering in June to compete with The Bachelorette and The Real Housewives of Orange County. Unlike The Bachelorette, this show has a more serious tone and is one of the top crime and justice series on Cable TV.

This season will be set in North Carolina's Pitt County Detention Center, where seven participants would go in to investigate and bring about change.

As per A&E, the synopsis of the show reads:

“60 Days In follows seven brave participants as they go undercover in North Carolina’s Pitt County Detention Center on a mission to evoke change. After an inmate recently overdosed from drugs and much of her command staff retiring, Sheriff Dance is looking to make sure the new team and protocols they have in place are providing the proper groundwork to keep the jail a safe place for both inmates and staff."

It continues:

"Once embedded in the facility, the participants quickly realize that the conditions are too much to bear, forcing Sheriff Dance to take drastic measures to save the program.”

The season will premiere on June 15 at 9 pm ET/PT on A&E. It is one of the most anticipated reality shows of June 2023.

4) The Great American Recipe season 2 - June 19, 2023

This reality TV show will be sure to bring a new flavor to all the other shows on this list. Only one season of the show has aired so far. However, its popularity is nothing short of shows like The Bachelorette or The Real Housewives.

What works in favor of The Great American Recipe is the personal touch that is added to every recipe. Each dish comes with a story as it not only represents good food but also a balance of nostalgia and culture. The chief content officer of VPM, Steve Humble, spoke about the show and mentioned it was a great experience for everyone involved.

He said:

“The team and cast had another great experience filming the show right here in Virginia. Being able to share the participants’ touching personal stories through food is something we can all relate to. We found another batch of amazing home cooks from around the country, and we can’t wait to share another amazing array of dishes and family recipes with our audience.”

The show air on June 19, and new episodes will premiere every Monday from 9 pm ET.

5) American Ninja Warrior season 15 - June 5, 2023

With shows like The Bachelorette, 60 Days In, and American Ninja Warrior, June is truly proving to be an exciting month for fans of reality TV shows. This show will pit some of the most agile athletes against each other as they push their bodies to complete a series of challenges. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, will be back for season 15 of the show.

According to Deadline, a Mega Wall will have ninjas racing side by side at the same time, making this the biggest change of the show so far. The contestants will compete for a $1 million grand prize.

Exec producer Arthur Smith told Deadline:

“The Ninja movement continues. We’re now at the point where the show has been on long enough that some of our younger athletes, Ninja has been around their whole life. This year, we have fathers and sons and mothers and daughters competing.”

The show will be premiering in June along with other legendary reality shows like The Bachelorette and The Great American Recipe. The first episode of American Ninja Warrior season 15 will air on June 5, 2023, at 8/7c on NBC.

Reality TV shows like The Bachelorette and The Real Housewives are set to come back with a bang. June will see the release of a wide array of reality TV shows spanning different genres and fans are excited for the release of these much-awaited titles.

Poll : 0 votes