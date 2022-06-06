Who is the richest host on American Ninja Warrior? Fortune explored ahead of Season 14 premiere

The popular obstacle track show American Ninja Warrior is back with its fourteenth season, owing to its tremendous popularity in the previous installments. Long-time commentator Akbar Gbaja-Biamila will return this season as one of the hosts alongside Matt Iseman, with Zuri Hall as the sideline reporter.

American Ninja Warrior is set to premiere on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 08.00 pm ET on NBC. Season 14 of the popular competition will feature some of the most elite athletes in the United States participating in the qualifiers to reach the semi-finals of the show. A total of six obstacles will have to be cleared to do so.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The new season begins with the qualifying rounds in San Antonio where competitors as young as 15 take on seasoned veterans on the world's most challenging obstacle course; four new obstacles will be featured, including Carnival, Salmon Roll and more."

Net worth of American Ninja Warrior hosts explored

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Matt Iseman and Zuri Hall, the hosts of American Ninja Warrior, were seen interacting in the first look where they discussed what fans can expect from the show this season. Iseman revealed that the most interesting part of the competition is the contestants and their journeys that led them here.

Story continues below ad

With regards to the hosts themselves, interested readers can check out the net worth of each of them below.

1) Akbar Gbaja-Biamila

The American television personality and former professional footballer has a net worth of $7 million and is the richest host on American Ninja Warrior. The host was born in Los Angeles, California, and was a defensive end and linebacker who played at Los Angeles Crenshaw High School.

Gbaja-Biamila was credited with an honorable mention "All-Mountain West" while playing for San Diego State. Although the player went undrafted, he signed with the Oakland Raiders where he played from 2003 to 2004. The American Ninja Warrior host played for the San Diego Chargers in 2006 and the Miami Dolphins in 2007, and has hosted the reality competition since 2013.

Story continues below ad

Gbaja-Biamila also featured in the TV series Expedition Impossible in 2011 and has an older brother named Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila who is a former professional football player as well.

2) Matt Iseman

The American comedian, actor, and television host has a net worth of $2 million. The host was born in Denver, Colorado on January 22, 1971. He graduated from Princeton University and later earned his M.D. from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Iseman worked as a doctor, but was also pursuing stand-up comedy by being part of the improv comedy troupe The Groundlings. The actor starred as the "Go-To Guy" in the television series Clean House Comes Clean from 2007-2010 and then on Messiest Home. Over the next two years, he worked as a narrator on the TV series Dumbest Stuff on Wheels.

Story continues below ad

The star has been hosting American Ninja Warrior since 2010 and previously hosted the TV series Scream Play in 2004. The star has also appeared in episodes of the TV series General Hospital, The Drew Carey Show, NCIS, The League, Act-Anon, and Hot in Cleveland.

In 2010, Iseman won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Class Special for Clean House.

3) Zuri Hall

As per The Cinemaholic, Zuri Hall's net worth is estimated to be $1 million, as of 2020. She is one of the most popular and praiseworthy entertainment reporters in the United States. The Ohio native has won over audiences with her skills on several platforms including 106 & Park, E! News, and Access Hollywood.

Story continues below ad

Hall has also won an Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment News Program in 2017, according to NBC. Interestingly, the reporter and host has other interests besides being on mainstream television.

She has made a name for herself outside of the media outlets by having her own lifestyle YouTube channel named Hey Zuri Hall! where she discusses her experiences as a young professional, and updates her followers on style inspirations.

The American Ninja Warrior host has also been into podcasting and launched Hot Happy Mess in 2019, a podcast about "chasing after the things you want in life."

Story continues below ad

The casting for American Ninja Warrior was was announced on October 22, 2021. The qualifier round was shot in front of a live audience in Alamodome, San Antonio. The winners of the first round reached the semi-finals that was recorded at the Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles in April.

The national finals were taped in May in Las Vegas. The show's qualifiers will have to battle it out in the semi-finals, followed by four stages of finals in Las Vegas to win $100,000.

Don't forget to tune into American Ninja Warrior every Monday at 08.00 pm on NBC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far