What time will American Ninja Warrior Season 14 Episode 1 air on NBC? Details explored

The obstacle track of American Ninja Warrior is ready and so are we. Season 14 of the intense competing reality show will premiere on Monday, June 6 on NBC at 8 pm ET.

American Ninja Warrior features the most elite athletes in the USA competing against each other by crossing the world's most difficult obstacle courses. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila will co-host the show with Zuri Hall as the sideline reporter.

What to expect from American Ninja Warrior Season 14 Episode 1?

Season 14 Episode 1 of American Ninja Warriors will feature some of the most elite athletes in the USA participating in qualifiers to reach the semi-finals of the show. Competitors will have to cross six obstacles to clear the round.

Four new obstacles will be introduced in the episode, including roller coaster, carnival and salmon roll. Other obstacles include: shrinking steps, where the competitors will have to cross five steps that go increasingly higher or lower as the participant steps on them, split decision, where a competitor has to choose one of the two obstacles presented in front of them and warped wall, where the contestant will have to run on a warped wall and grab the top to cross over it.

The episode description reads,

"The new season begins with the qualifying rounds in San Antonio where competitors as young as 15 take on seasoned veterans on the world's most challenging obstacle course; four new obstacles will be featured, including Carnival, Salmon Roll and more."

In an exclusive first look of American Ninja Warrior, reporter Zuri Hall asks hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila what fans can expect from this season. Iseman states that the most interesting thing about the show are the contestants and their journeys that led them to the show. He says,

"For me, without a doubt, its about the stories."

Some young teens will be seen participating in the show as the minimum age requirement has been reduced to 15.

15-year-old Lilah Nathison will be seen competing in the premiere episode of the season. The Fuquay-Varina resident has ADHD and her mentor Julius Ferguson has helped her in focussing on positivity.

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila says that he is blown away with what the teens accomplish on the show. He says,

"What these kids are doing is extraordinary. These kids, they find the tools to deal with that kind of pressure."

In a promo for the show, James McGrath can be seen finishing all the obstacles and proposing to his girlfriend Allyssa Beird, and spoiler alert: She says yes.

About American Ninja Warrior Season 14

American Ninja Warrior Season 14 casting was announced on October 22, 2021. The qualifiers were shot in front of a live audience in Alamodome, San Antonio. The competitors of each qualifier advanced to the semifinals in April and the episodes for the same were shot at at the Universal Studios Backlot, Los Angeles.

The national finals were taped in May in Las Vegas.

The series description reads,

"Men and women from all walks of life and every corner of the country come together to pursue their common dream of reaching Mount Midoriyama on the world's most notorious obstacle course."

The show's qualifiers will have to go through rigorous semi-finals and four stages of finals in Las Vegas to win $100,000.

New episodes of American Ninja Warrior will air every Monday on NBC at 8 pm ET.

