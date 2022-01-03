"I'm just an idiot": BotezLive Andrea talks about her failed attempt to get ADHD diagnosis

Popular Twitch chess streamer Andrea Botez opened up about her ADHD test during a recent livestream. The streamer has previously been labeled as someone who has ADHD due to her hyperactive behavior. In fact, the streamer herself was also convinced she had ADHD, mentioning it casually on her Twitter handle.

Andrea Botez @itsandreabotez There’s too many cute dogs on the streets of NY for my ADHD attention span There’s too many cute dogs on the streets of NY for my ADHD attention span

However, she announced that she recently took a test which revealed otherwise. The BotezLive sister does not really have ADHD, as revealed by the test results and concluded,

"I'm just an idiot, and I don't even have ADHD."

BotezLive Andrea reveals she does not actually have ADHD

Andrea Botez is one of the two Botez sisters who are popular for their chess gameplay on their Twitch channel, BotezLive. Andrea is known for her distracted and hyperactive personality, which is usually associated with ADHD. In fact, the streamer believed that she had ADHD too. Therefore, she decided to get diagnosed.

"I'm not ADHD. I actually got diagnosed. Well, I haven't finished my diagnosis, but..."

The streamer ended up interrupting herself to respond to a message on her Twitch chat. However, she quickly got back to talking about her ADHD diagnosis.

"But I had my doctor's appointment, I was trying to get diagnosed."

Andrea concluded by saying that it turns out that she does not have ADHD, and deduced that she was "just an idiot."

Her fans even joked about how the streamer did not even have the patience to complete her ADHD diagnosis, which was just another sign of how hyperactive she was.

Andrea and Alexandra Botez recently hit 1 million followers on BotezLive

The Botez sisters recently hit one million followers on their joint Twitch channel, BotezLive. They hit the milestone when they were streaming on the roads of Oslo. Naturally, this prompted them to give speeches, which resulted in Andrea thanking her sister for their beautiful community.

Andrea gave their fans an insight into the relationship that the siblings share, saying that they were not very close to each other in their childhood. However, when Alexandra returned to live with her family during the quarantine, the duo got close to each other and started streaming together. Alexandra started the Twitch channel back in 2017, and Andrea joined much later, after the channel began to gain some traction within the growing chess community on the purple platform.

Edited by Atul S