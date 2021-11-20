‘Chess queen’ of Twitch, Andrea Botez loses to a 9-year-old during her ongoing chess tour

Twitch star and Canadian chess player Andrea Botez was recently left stunned by a 9-year-old during her ongoing worldwide chess tour.

Alexandra and Andrea Botez are currently on a world tour to play matches against players all over the globe. The pair of siblings went to Paris initially, and are currently touring England.

Andrea found herself in a difficult position during a limited-time match against a 9-year-old boy at the London Chess Center. The content creator/chess player ended up losing the match and was left visibly impressed with her opponent’s skills.

Andrea Botez loses to 9-year-old chess player at the London Chess Center

Andrea’s elder sister Alexandra Botez is the current woman FIDE master (WFM) and reached her peak FIDE rating of 2092 in 2016. The two sisters are currently on a world tour where they are playing against chess players from different nationalities. The pair are also scheduled to visit Norway and Dubai after England.

Alexandra Botez found herself playing against a 9-year-old boy at the London Chess Center. Botez initially did not seem to be taking the game seriously but decided to focus once she found out about her opponent's chess.com rating.

The creator ended up making a bad move which exposed her queen, leading to the boy quickly taking over the match. Towards the end, the streamer had a time advantage over her opponent but was comprehensively losing on the board. A member of the audience praised the 9-year-old as he had to stand in order to reach the board properly.

Regardless, as the boy was on the verge of victory, Andrea Bortez commented the following:

“Oh my gosh. He is gonna do it with 14 seconds. Ohh, I shouldn’t have been so relaxed. This is over. Can we do anything? This is very bad. I am gonna lose to a 9-year-old. Good thing my sister is not here.”

While Andrea was visibly embarrassed after losing, she took the loss graciously and immediately shook hands with her 9-year-old opponent. The young boy could hardly suppress his smile as the audience burst into applause for the show he put up.

Of course, Andrea is the younger of the two sisters and reached her peak FIDE rating of 1773 in 2018. Her sister, Alexandra, is the better player of the two. However, Andrea has also won multiple titles herself, including the U8 Girls Canadian Youth Chess Championship in 2010 and the 2015 Women British Columbia Chess Champion.

Andrea Botez @itsandreabotez I’m so glad the top clip from today is me losing to a 9 year old in chess I’m so glad the top clip from today is me losing to a 9 year old in chess

Taking that into context, the 9-year-old chess player’s achievement was especially impressive. Andrea Botez also posted a hilarious tweet about the incident earlier today, and her sister was quick to mock her.

