Charity Lawson: 5 things to know about the next Bachelorette

ABC announced Charity Lawson as the leading lady on The Bachelorette season 20. The announcement was made on the latest Women Tell All episode of The Bachelor season 27, which aired on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, on ABC.

Charity appeared as one of the suitresses on Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor. She made her way to the hometown round but was then eliminated from the show.

While leaving, she told Zach:

“I took a big risk, obviously, coming here and putting my heart out on the line. And I knew that from night one the moment that you spoke and the moment that I knew it was you, I knew that this experience was going to be something incredible. It's bittersweet for sure.”

In response, he said:

"You deserve all the love and I couldn’t give it to you.”

Zach received a lot of flak for sending Charity home in episode 8, but fans were thrilled after their prayers were answered. They were rooting for her to be the next Bachelorette, and in The Bachelor season 27 episode 9, ABC gave her the chance.

The Bachelorette season 19 Charity Lawson is a therapist

Charity Lawson was one of the fans’ favorite women from The Bachelor season 27. Viewers were rooting for her to be the next Bachelorette because they saw her beautiful heart. Some were also cheering for her co-star Ariel, but Charity won the competition.

While fans are aware of her personality, as shown on The Bachelor, let's find out some more personal and professional facts about her.

Five things to know about Charity Lawson

1) Charity is a child and family therapist

The 26-year-old Columbus native is a child and family therapist by profession. According to her LinkedIn page, she has been working as a Child Advocacy Center Therapist (intern) at the Tri-County CAC since July 2021. Prior to that, she helped people in the Muscogee County School District as a Special Education Aide.

2) Charity went to Auburn University

The Bachelorette season 20 leading lady received her Master's and Bachelor's degrees from Auburn University. She pursued Bachelor's in Science, Rehabilitation, and Disability, while her Master’s degree was in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

During her tenure in college, she was involved in many clubs and volunteer work, including Physical Therapy Occupational Club, Auburn University Modeling Board, Social Sorority, Campus Kitchen Volunteer, Tutor, and Eagles Program Volunteer.

3) Three fun facts about Charity

In her ABC bio, Charity mentions three fun facts about her. She stated that her all-time favorite film is the 2004 rom-com movie, The Notebook, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

The Georgia native also stated that she wants to “move to Disneyworld one day,” and that she “throws a mean ax.”

4) Her previous boyfriend cheated on her

In a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross on The Bachelor, Charity mentioned that her previous relationship was traumatic and “emotionally abusive.” She added that she caught her ex cheating on her several times with someone she knew. She stated that she was in a “vicious cycle of manipulation” that didn’t let her break out of the relationship.

5) Charity’s expectations from her future husband

Viewers saw Charity fall for Zach on The Bachelor, but the feelings were not mutual. With a broken heart, she was sent home. But ABC gave her a second chance at finding love by making her the next Bachelorette.

In her ABC bio, Charity mentions the qualities she expects from her future husband. It read:

“Charity hopes her future husband is honest, loyal and shares similar morals.”

The bio also described her personality as it stated:

“It’s easy to see what makes Charity such a great catch! With a smile that lights up the room, a great career and a sweet personality to match, Charity is the total package! The Georgia beauty takes her name as a call to love and care for people and has built her life on that purpose. Charity is a mental health therapist and is extremely passionate about helping people live their best lives.”

Meanwhile, she will be seen as the lead star on The Bachelorette 2023.

In the previous season, the show experimented with two Bachelorettes — Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. This time, the format is back to its original one with one Bachelorette for 30 men.

The air date is yet to be announced.

Poll : 0 votes