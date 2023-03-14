The Bachelor fans believe Ariel Frenkel will be the next Bachelorette and Zach will pick Kaity in the finale

The Bachelor season 27 aired its hometown round in episode 8 on Monday, March 13. In the episode, Zach Shallcross visited the homes and families of four suitresses — Charity, Gabi, Kaity, and Ariel.

At the end of the episode, Zach sent Charity home during the rose ceremony, meaning the remaining three advanced to the fantasy suite round.

After watching the latest episode, fans predicted that Zach will end up with Kaity and that Ariel will be the next Bachelorette.

Only time will tell whether viewers’ predictions will come true and if they do, then that will mean that Ariel Frenkel will have to leave the show next week.

Fans want Ariel Frenkel to be their next Bachelorette

Ariel has always appeared as an elegant and classy lady on The Bachelor. Out of the four women from episode 8, fans were confused between Charity and Ariel.

As Charity was sent home in the latest rose ceremony, chances are that she might be the next Bachelorette. However, most of the fans are rooting for Ariel.

Along with their Bachelorette prediction, fans have also claimed that Zach Shallcross will propose to Kaity Biggar.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Unique Monique @mmillipied Ariel would be the perfect bachelorette. She's smart, funny and cool yet mysterious. Also growing up in NYC, she could enlighten viewers to a world/culture different from their own. #TheBachelor Ariel would be the perfect bachelorette. She's smart, funny and cool yet mysterious. Also growing up in NYC, she could enlighten viewers to a world/culture different from their own. #TheBachelor

jen patterson @LeftiesRock

#TheBachelor I like Charity but she cries too damn much. I really wanted Ariel to be Bachelorette. I like Charity but she cries too damn much. I really wanted Ariel to be Bachelorette. #TheBachelor

Bran @NoticingEeyore At first my top pick for Bachelorette was Charity but after seeing the hometowns and the last coupleof episodes, my top pick is Ariel. I hope Charity can heal more before they throw a group of pick-me men at her. #TheBachelor At first my top pick for Bachelorette was Charity but after seeing the hometowns and the last coupleof episodes, my top pick is Ariel. I hope Charity can heal more before they throw a group of pick-me men at her. #TheBachelor

Laura @bachelorjunkie3



Zach - waits to give her the 2nd rose instead of the first. Producers: “please pretend that it’s not Kaity. Please do anything to throw them off the scent.”Zach - waits to give her the 2nd rose instead of the first. #thebachelor Producers: “please pretend that it’s not Kaity. Please do anything to throw them off the scent.”Zach - waits to give her the 2nd rose instead of the first. #thebachelor https://t.co/DFQ52NpGev

Taylor @MajorMissTaylor #TheBachelor I think we all know Kaity will win. I've been saying that since their first date. Zach is so dry, but he's less dry with her. 🙄 I think we all know Kaity will win. I've been saying that since their first date. Zach is so dry, but he's less dry with her. 🙄😂 #TheBachelor

Lorelai @Lauren51702571 . Zach just has so much better chemistry with her and it’s organic. It doesn’t feel fake. Kaity for the final rose. Zach just has so much better chemistry with her and it’s organic. It doesn’t feel fake. #TheBachelor Kaity for the final rose 🌹. Zach just has so much better chemistry with her and it’s organic. It doesn’t feel fake. #TheBachelor

Gabby Hurlbut @gabbyhurlbut10 Zach’s totally picking Kaity. I just don’t see any other scenario happening here #TheBachelor Zach’s totally picking Kaity. I just don’t see any other scenario happening here #TheBachelor

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 8, Zach visited the suitresses' hometowns. The first on Zach’s list was Gabi’s hometown, Vermont. The two had a maple syrup tasting session, followed by Zach meeting her siblings and parents.

The first meeting went pretty well for Zach, but the next one turned out to be slightly difficult. He went to Ariel’s hometown, New York City, where he relished Jewish cuisine with her. Zach then met Ariel’s parents and brother.

While brother Bobby was disappointed after Zach couldn’t answer Ariel’s birthday and middle name, her father asked a tough question. He wanted to know why Zach would pick Ariel Frenkel over the remaining women. Ariel and Zach’s hometown segment ended with her confessing that she was falling in love with him.

Zach’s next stop was Charity’s hometown, Georgia. His meeting with her family was not that challenging compared to Ariel’s. Charity, too, confessed her love for him in The Bachelor season 27 episode 8. However, she was later eliminated from the show.

The final stop was Kaity’s hometown where Zach went grocery shopping with her. While she also expressed her love for him after his meeting with her family, it was the only time Zach shared his feelings for any of the women.

When Kaity’s mother asked whether he loved the suites, Zach replied:

"I can absolutely see myself falling in love with her.”

To note, Kaity was the only contestant who had her fantasy suite moment on her first date with Zach.

Meanwhile, Gabi, Kaity, and Ariel will return to The Bachelor next Monday for the fantasy suite round with Zach.

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All airs on Tuesday

ABC generally airs one episode of The Bachelor 2023 each week. This time, two episodes will be aired. One was already released on Monday, and the next will air on Tuesday.

Episode 9, titled The Women Tell All, will air on March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The official synopsis reads:

“It’s a night full of surprises, confrontations and apologies as Zach reunites with 15 women from this season. For the first time since filming, Zach’s former flames come together to address some of the season’s most unforgettable moments and dramatic controversies. Plus, Zach enters the hot seat to answer burning questions and share a sneak peek of overnight dates. Then, an exciting announcement changes someone’s life forever.”

The episode will feature season 27’s eliminated suitresses who will appear on the show to confront Zach and get closure.

Jesse Palmer will host the upcoming Bachelor episode, where dramatic and unforgettable moments from the latest season will be shown.

Poll : 0 votes