Who is Ariel Frenkel from The Bachelor season 27? NYC girl is a self-proclaimed “thrill-seeker”

The Bachelor will feature 30 single women as they try to be the one Zach falls in love with in the upcoming season. One of the women hoping to be the recipient of the final rose is the self-proclaimed thrill seeker from New York City, Ariel Frenkel.

The 28-year-old marketing executive comes from a large Ukrainian family and hopes to find love that resembles her parents' relationship. Aerial is “adventurous, sophisticated, and unapologetically” herself.

Meet Ariel Frenkel ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

The Bachelor season 27 cast member loves to travel and learn. The 28-year-old marketing executive has traveled to multiple places and picked up a skill almost everywhere she went.

While Frenkel is originally from New York, in 2010, she traveled to Barcelona where she studied creative writing and art history as part of the Oxbridge Academic Programs.

Two years later, she moved to Italy to attend the Florence University of Arts, where she took a culinary summer course studying cooking and related culinary arts. During her course, she learned how to prepare Italian cuisine by region, along with the history of each of those regions.

This was followed by her time at George Washington University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in arts and organizational sciences. If one counts her internships, The Bachelor cast member has over a decade's experience working in different industries, including public relations and marketing.

While the season 27 cast member currently works as a freelance marketing consultant, she previously worked with Tinder as a campus representative and at the Cannes Film Festival as an intern. At Cannes, Frenkel facilitated Lionsgate and Summer Entertainment tickets, client relations, and international distribution of events and ventures.

She went on to work as a theatrical publicity intern for Lionsgate in 2014. Her roles included conducting media research for their Los Angeles and New York offices, where she had to produce reports to cover new film releases and other administrative duties.

The Bachelor season 27 contestant is fairly active on social media and has 6,896 followers on her Instagram. She often takes to her social media platform to post pictures of her travels and has traveled to Italy, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Iceland, Hong Kong, and more. Frenkel took to Instagram to announce her appearance on the show on January 5.

The caption read:

"@Jessepalmer called me a thrill seeker so here I am."

During her time on The Bachelor, Frenkel hopes to find someone who can match her energy. According to her ABC bio, when she’s not exploring the world, she loves to explore her hometown by going on long walks and listening to SZA. While nothing can be said for sure, the popular blogger, Reality Steve, dropped some spoilers for the upcoming season.

RealitySteve @RealitySteve (SPOILER): Zach on a hometown date today with Ariel Frenkel. Earlier today they were in Washington Square Park. Here they are headed into Sarge’s Deli & Diner in Murray Hill. (SPOILER): Zach on a hometown date today with Ariel Frenkel. Earlier today they were in Washington Square Park. Here they are headed into Sarge’s Deli & Diner in Murray Hill. https://t.co/JmQRdcuMBT

In pictures posted on the blogger’s Twitter on November 3, 2022, Frenkel makes it to the top four in the upcoming season as Zach is seen on a hometown date with her as they walk around Washington Square Park.

Tune in on January 23, at 8:00 pm ET, to see what happens when The Bachelor season 27 premieres on ABC.

