The Bachelor season 27 episode 8 elimination: Fans slam Zach for using the same line with Charity that he did with Brooklyn

The Bachelor season 27 is nearing its end. The recently aired episode 8 featured the hometown segment where Zach Shallcross visited the ladies’ families.

Charity, Kaity, Ariel, and Gabi were among the four women on the latest episode. In the end, a rose ceremony was held where Zach sent Charity home. Fans were disappointed with The Bachelor lead for his decision and called him out for repeating the same line he used with Brooklyn while sending her home in last week’s episode.

The line used by Zach was:

“You deserve all the love and I couldn’t give it to you.”

Joy💖 @joy_elizabethh NOT ZACH REPEATING THE SAME WORDS HE SAID TO BROOKLYN TO CHARITY….. #TheBachelor NOT ZACH REPEATING THE SAME WORDS HE SAID TO BROOKLYN TO CHARITY….. #TheBachelor

Charity was heartbroken by Zach’s decision and was seen crying. Zach, too, broke down after bidding farewell to her.

The Bachelor fans are upset with Zach and want Charity to be the next Bachelorette

The Bachelor fans bashed Zach Shallcross on Twitter for sending Charity home. They were upset with him for making her cry in episode 8 and also using a similar goodbye line with her that he did with Brooklyn.

After Charity’s exit, viewers demanded to see the Columbus native as their next Bachelorette. Take a look at fans’ reactions to the episode 8 drama:

DANI ST.DENIS @danistdenis

Zach to charity - “you deserve all the love I couldn’t give you”

#thebachelor Zach to Brooklyn - “you deserve all the love I couldn’t give you”Zach to charity - “you deserve all the love I couldn’t give you” Zach to Brooklyn - “you deserve all the love I couldn’t give you”Zach to charity - “you deserve all the love I couldn’t give you” 😀#thebachelor

Collin Simmons @CollinColeman @annahossnieh @ArdenMyrin #TheBachelor “You deserve all the love I couldn’t give to you” is almost exactly what Zach said to Brooklyn and Charity. There’s no joke here, that’s just shady as hell. #wyatr “You deserve all the love I couldn’t give to you” is almost exactly what Zach said to Brooklyn and Charity. There’s no joke here, that’s just shady as hell. #wyatr @annahossnieh @ArdenMyrin #TheBachelor

Kristie Collins @collinskristie Did Zach say the same thing to Charity that he said to Brooklyn? “You deserve all the love I couldn’t give to you” His loss! #TheBachelor Did Zach say the same thing to Charity that he said to Brooklyn? “You deserve all the love I couldn’t give to you” His loss! #TheBachelor

Phierce Phanatic ✨ @PhiercePhanatic #BachelorNation "You deserve all the love and I couldn't give that to you" Didn't he say that to at least one of the other girls or am I crazy...? 🤨🙄 #TheBachelor "You deserve all the love and I couldn't give that to you" Didn't he say that to at least one of the other girls or am I crazy...? 🤨🙄 #TheBachelor #BachelorNation

Kaitlyn 🎥🌈 | Lil Big Swiss @SuchKaitlyn If Zack tells one more woman “you deserve all the love in the world but I just can’t give it to you” I’m gonna scream that is so unhelpful in the moment #thebachelor If Zack tells one more woman “you deserve all the love in the world but I just can’t give it to you” I’m gonna scream that is so unhelpful in the moment #thebachelor

kami brand @kameronmichele



STOP SAYING THIS IT HURTS ME “YOU DESERVE ALL THE LOVE AND I CANT GIVE IT TO YOU”STOP SAYING THIS IT HURTS ME #TheBachelor “YOU DESERVE ALL THE LOVE AND I CANT GIVE IT TO YOU”STOP SAYING THIS IT HURTS ME #TheBachelor

Sabrina2.0 @SabrinaGio2 Charity deserves soo much better, she was the sweetest girl, and her family was soo sweet. I hope she is the bachelorette because she deserves her redemption. This man chooses them blind. #TheBachelor Charity deserves soo much better, she was the sweetest girl, and her family was soo sweet. I hope she is the bachelorette because she deserves her redemption. This man chooses them blind. #TheBachelor

LAURΞN M @MNRLongIsland I have a feeling they’re going to announce the new bachelorette tomorrow… and I have a feeling it’s going to be charity. In the preview they did say one woman’s world is going to change forever. #TheBachelor I have a feeling they’re going to announce the new bachelorette tomorrow… and I have a feeling it’s going to be charity. In the preview they did say one woman’s world is going to change forever. #TheBachelor

Irene⁷ 🇨🇩🇹🇿🧚🏾🪞 @Irene_Maulidi Some of y’all just keep on saying Ariel the next bachelorette when it’s charity so pls stop spreading misinformation. 🫶🏾 #thebachelor Some of y’all just keep on saying Ariel the next bachelorette when it’s charity so pls stop spreading misinformation. 🫶🏾 #thebachelor https://t.co/TbVBZZ4VLm

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 8, Zach gave roses to Ariel, Gabi, and Kaity, which meant Charity had to leave.

While leaving, Charity told Zach:

“I took a big risk, obviously, coming here and putting my heart out on the line. And I knew that from night one the moment that you spoke and the moment that I knew it was you, I knew that this experience was going to be something incredible. It's bittersweet for sure.”

In response, Zach said:

“You deserve all the love and I couldn’t give it to you.”

Similarly, in the previous episode, Zach said the same thing to Brooklyn on their one-on-one date. The latter discussed her family members with him before heading to the hometown round. After listening to that, Zach took a small break and then sent Brooklyn home.

Explaining the reason for letting Brooklyn go, Zach said:

“It’s not fair to you to have me not be fully confident and fully sure going into meeting your family. And this is hard, but I want you to know that…You do deserve the love I can’t give you.”

Meanwhile, Kaity, Gabi, and Ariel have advanced to the finale.

Speaking about the latest rose ceremony, Zach told ET Online:

"I didn't know what I was going to do, what I was going to say, how can I actually do this? This is the most messed up thing in the world. It’s the show I'm in, and I made a decision and just hoped I didn't F up. I just followed what my heart and gut was saying of, 'Rely on your intuition, rely on this.’"

Next week, Zach will enter the fantasy suite round with the ladies. He will then pick his final partner.

The Bachelor season 27 airs new episodes on Mondays at 8.00 pm ET on ABC and the following day on Hulu.

