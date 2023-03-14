The Bachelor season 27 episode 8 elimination: Fans slam Zach for using the same line with Charity that he did with Brooklyn

The Bachelor season 27 is nearing its end. The recently aired episode 8 featured the hometown segment where Zach Shallcross visited the ladies’ families.
Charity, Kaity, Ariel, and Gabi were among the four women on the latest episode. In the end, a rose ceremony was held where Zach sent Charity home. Fans were disappointed with The Bachelor lead for his decision and called him out for repeating the same line he used with Brooklyn while sending her home in last week’s episode.
The line used by Zach was:
“You deserve all the love and I couldn’t give it to you.”
Charity was heartbroken by Zach’s decision and was seen crying. Zach, too, broke down after bidding farewell to her.
The Bachelor fans are upset with Zach and want Charity to be the next Bachelorette
The Bachelor fans bashed Zach Shallcross on Twitter for sending Charity home. They were upset with him for making her cry in episode 8 and also using a similar goodbye line with her that he did with Brooklyn.
After Charity’s exit, viewers demanded to see the Columbus native as their next Bachelorette. Take a look at fans’ reactions to the episode 8 drama:
In The Bachelor season 27 episode 8, Zach gave roses to Ariel, Gabi, and Kaity, which meant Charity had to leave.
While leaving, Charity told Zach:
“I took a big risk, obviously, coming here and putting my heart out on the line. And I knew that from night one the moment that you spoke and the moment that I knew it was you, I knew that this experience was going to be something incredible. It's bittersweet for sure.”
In response, Zach said:
“You deserve all the love and I couldn’t give it to you.”
Similarly, in the previous episode, Zach said the same thing to Brooklyn on their one-on-one date. The latter discussed her family members with him before heading to the hometown round. After listening to that, Zach took a small break and then sent Brooklyn home.
Explaining the reason for letting Brooklyn go, Zach said:
“It’s not fair to you to have me not be fully confident and fully sure going into meeting your family. And this is hard, but I want you to know that…You do deserve the love I can’t give you.”
Meanwhile, Kaity, Gabi, and Ariel have advanced to the finale.
Speaking about the latest rose ceremony, Zach told ET Online:
"I didn't know what I was going to do, what I was going to say, how can I actually do this? This is the most messed up thing in the world. It’s the show I'm in, and I made a decision and just hoped I didn't F up. I just followed what my heart and gut was saying of, 'Rely on your intuition, rely on this.’"
Next week, Zach will enter the fantasy suite round with the ladies. He will then pick his final partner.
The Bachelor season 27 airs new episodes on Mondays at 8.00 pm ET on ABC and the following day on Hulu.