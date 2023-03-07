Why do The Bachelor fans think Kat ruined Gabi’s group date rose moment in season 27 episode 7?

The Bachelor season 27 aired episode 7 on Monday, featuring Zach Shallcross and her seven suitresses in Budapest, Hungary.

He went on two one-on-one dates and a group date with the ladies. By the end of the group date, Zach gave a rose to Gabi, aka Gabriela, leaving Kat in tears.

Fans felt that Kat “Katherine” should not have made Gabi’s moment about herself. Kat was seen crying throughout the episode as she claimed that Zach should have given the rose to her.

MaryRuth🇺🇦 @beyourselfxmary I don’t get the feeling that Kat is happy for Gabi. #TheBachelor I don’t get the feeling that Kat is happy for Gabi. #TheBachelor

The group date was pretty intense as it involved the mentalist Labib Malik who read the ladies' minds. Gabi got the love card, implying she’s the one for Zach.

Fans slammed Kat for her behavior in episode 7

GreyGooser @greygooser96 Kat: I’m really happy for you I’m just going to make this about me real quick…again #TheBachelor Kat: I’m really happy for you I’m just going to make this about me real quick…again #TheBachelor https://t.co/gxn3mZAhJG

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 7, five women went on a group date with Zach. Gabi won hearts with her quirky and relatable responses to the mentalist Labib Malik’s predictions.

She impressed Zach Shallcross too as she received the group date rose. But the moment was soon ruined as Kat started crying, claiming that she should have received the rose.

The Bachelor fans felt that Kat was not happy for Gabi. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

chloe carson @mcccchloe Me, an empath, sensing Kat is not actually happy for Gabi #TheBachelor Me, an empath, sensing Kat is not actually happy for Gabi #TheBachelor

BachelorBtch @bachelorbtch Kats like “I’m obviously happy for you Gabi” while lookin like this #TheBachelor Kats like “I’m obviously happy for you Gabi” while lookin like this #TheBachelor https://t.co/m0z2A4PHz5

Dai @dirtydaii Kat’s gotta stop taking other women’s moments and making them about herself #TheBachelor Kat’s gotta stop taking other women’s moments and making them about herself #TheBachelor

Kat didn’t just have a meltdown during Gabi’s group date rose moment. She was seen crying throughout the episode, especially after finding out that she was not picked for one-on-one dates.

Kat did something similar in the previous episode as well. She stole Zach for a moment when he came to pick Charity up for her one-on-one date in episode 6.

The Bachelor season 27 episode 7 dates

Zach Shallcross went on a group date in The Bachelor season 27 episode 7. The date included five women:

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.

Katherine “Kat,” 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Prior to the group date, Zach went on a one-on-one date with Kaity. The latter has been one of Zach's favorite suitresses since the beginning of the show. She was the only one with whom he spent the night before the fantasy suite round.

After a romantic date, Zach took five ladies on a group date, which included a mind-reading session with mentalist Labib Malik.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor season 27 episode 7 reads:

“Zach and the seven remaining women head to the charming city of Budapest, Hungary, where the stakes are higher than ever. Kicking things off, Zach and one woman pen romantic poems and explore the city while learning more about each other in the process.”

It further stated:

“Later, a group date featuring mentalist Labib Malik gets emotional, causing some to question their connection with Zach. Then, one woman reenters the picture, and a one-on-one date takes love to new heights.”

The final one-on-one date in the latest episode was with Brooklyn. She and Zach had a romantic day, but during their evening date, things turned a bit tense. Only time will tell whether Brooklyn advances to the hometown round.

The Bachelor 2023 airs new episodes every Monday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

