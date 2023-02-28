Why are The Bachelor fans slamming Kat for kissing Zach before his one-on-one date in episode 6?

The Bachelor season 27 aired episode 6 on Monday, February 27, 2023, featuring Zach Shallcross spending time with his suitresses in Tallinn, Estonia.

Due to testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Zach couldn’t go o any group dates or his scheduled one-on-one date with Charity. So, his first date in episode 6 was with Charity and he came to the ladies’ villa to pick his date.

But when he arrived, Kat (Katherine) stole Charity’s moment by asking Zach for a quick chat. She took him to the corridors and they shared a kiss. He then returned to the group and took Charity on their date. Kat’s move didn’t sit down well with The Bachelor fans as they slammed her online.

Other ladies were annoyed at Kat as well for grabbing Charity’s moment.

Brooklyn and Ariel called out Kat for her behavior

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 6, Kat stole Charity’s moment when Zach came to pick her up for a one-on-one date. The ladies didn’t appreciate Kat’s move, but not all of them raised their voices.

Brooklyn was the first person to say anything at that very moment. She called Kat “selfish” and “classless.” In response, Kat mentioned that she felt attacked and that she didn’t think she did anything wrong.

She then spoke about the same to Ariel, who politely shut down Kat for playing the victim card. Ariel pointed out that Kat stole a fellow suitress’ moment, which was “selfish.”

Viewers agreed with Brooklyn and Ariel’s opinions about Kat’s behavior. They slammed The Bachelor suitress on Twitter.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Once Charity returned, the topic was brought up again, leading to some tension between the ladies.

Brooklyn and Kat’s argument in The Bachelor 2023 episode 6

When Charity left with Zach for their date, Brooklyn called out Kat for her behavior and called her “classless.” Kat claimed that she felt attacked by Brooklyn.

After Charity returned, she subtly let Kat know that what she did was wrong. She didn’t name names, but Brooklyn didn’t leave the opportunity to slam Kat once again.

She mentioned:

“You literally kissed the man before she went on her one-on-one.”

In response, Kat stated that they were all dating him. To this, Brooklyn said:

“You’re right, but that’s tacky.”

In her confessional, Brooklyn claimed that Charity was upset and hurt by Kat’s behavior. In another confessional video, Kat stated:

“Brooklyn hurt my feelings by commenting on my character that way. It’s like no I was not taking a moment away, I was having my moment.”

The tiff between the two continued throughout the episode.

Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to ABC to watch new episodes of The Bachelor 2023 every Monday at 8.00 pm ET. The episodes are available on Hulu the following day.

