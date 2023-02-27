The Bachelor season 27 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot

The Bachelor season 27 is all set to return to ABC with a brand new episode this week featuring Zach Shallcross and his suitresses in Tallinn, Estonia.

In the previous episode, Zach was unable to go on his group date and one-on-one date because he tested positive for COVID-19. However, he interacted with each woman virtually and held a rose ceremony via video call.

After Kylee and Mercedes’ elimination from the show, only nine suitresses remain. They will appear in The Bachelor season 27 episode 6, which will air on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode will also be available on Hulu the following day.

Charity gets her pending date with Zach

In every episode, Zach Shallcross goes on two separate one-on-one dates, and then a group date. Last week, he got COVID and thus was isolated in his room after his one-on-one date with Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki.

Due to his health, Zach had to cancel his second one-on-one date with Charity Lawson. Although she was heartbroken at the time, The Bachelor lead star promised her on their virtual call that he would make up for it. So, in the upcoming episode, Zach’s first one-on-one date will be with Charity.

The pair will spend the whole day together in Tallinn, Estonia, where they will participate in a local friendly competition. Zach will be seen carrying Charity during a race competition against a few locals.

The Bachelor 2023 episode 6 preview

In addition to a date with Charity, Zach Shallcross will go on his second one-on-one date with Ariel Frenkel. As Estonia is famous for its sauna services, the pair will step out of their comfort zone to enjoy a spa day.

In a preview of The Bachelor season 27 episode 6, Ariel and Zach are seen in a sauna room, k*ssing each other, when a middle-aged couple enters the room n*ked. Only time will tell whether Zach and Ariel will comply with the rules of the nude sauna.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor 2023 episode 6 reads:

“Zach is making up for lost time in Tallinn, Estonia, where he’ll test the strength of one connection in a friendly local competition and step out of his comfort zone at a nude sauna. Plus, an Estonian witch works her magic to help him find love.”

Between the two one-on-one dates, Zach will go on a group date with the remaining ladies, including:

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, from Austin, Texas

Charity, 26, from Columbus, Georgia

Aly, 26, from Atlanta, Georgia

Katherine "Kat," 26, from Tampa, Florida

Brooklyn, 25, from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Jessica “Jess,” 23, from Winter Springs, Florida

Greer, 24, from Houston, Texas

Another preview of the upcoming episode showed drama and tension among the ladies. With a few suitresses left, jealousy will take over as Zach will spend romantic moments with his favorites.

In episode 6, Zach will describe his feelings and opinions about the remaining ladies to host Jesse Palmer. He states in a sneak peek that everything goes well when he’s with Kaity, then calls Brooklyn “a straight shooter,” and mentions that he gets butterflies with Kat.

He further claims to have a strong connection with Gabi, while describing Aly as “great” and Ariel as “intriguing.” Zach also mentions that something great is going on with Charity and Jess too.

With such positive opinions, Zach will surely find the upcoming rose ceremony difficult as he has to send a few ladies home.

The Bachelor 2023 airs new episodes every Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC. Viewers can watch the episode on Hulu the following day.

