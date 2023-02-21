Why did Greer think Zach would eliminate her from The Bachelor? Episode 5 red rose ceremony result explored

The Bachelor season 27 episode 5 aired on Monday with a virtual red rose ceremony as Zach Shallcross tested COVID-19 positive.

Due to his ill health, the ladies didn’t have a group date or cocktail event with him. As every episode has ended with a rose ceremony so far, the latest one too had the same ending, but with a twist. Zach had a one-on-one chat with each suitress via virtual call and conducted the rose ceremony in a similar way.

All the ladies, who were heartbroken with the cancelation of their dates due to Zach’s health condition, cheered up after the one-on-one virtual chats.

However, Greer Blitzer’s conversation didn’t end on a good note as she felt that she offended Zach, which made her wonder whether he would send her home in episode 5.

Greer felt she offended Zach during their private conversation

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 5, Zach Shallcross went on a one-on-one date with Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki.

Greer Blitzer was already unhappy with the scenario where Zach didn’t pick her for the date which involved high tea in London. She claimed that The Bachelor lead knew she was a tea fan and expected him to choose her over Gabi. After the meltdown, she was left heartbroken when Zach canceled the group date due to COVID. All the ladies were saddened by the situation as they didn’t get to spend time alone with the show’s lead star.

Despite no dates, host Jesse Palmer announced that a rose ceremony would be held in episode 5, but it would be virtual. To give the girls a fair chance, Zach decided to have a one-on-one chat with every woman before the final event.

While most of the girls had a wonderful virtual date with Zach, Greer came out upset from the room. She felt she offended him during their conversation.

While showing empathy towards Zach during their chat, Greer said:

“I had Covid at the end of the quarter during year end so it messed with my career in sales, I know how you feel missing out on things.”

Surprisingly, Zach took it the wrong way and responded:

“Yeah I think me missing out on finding a wife is slightly more important than your little sales problems.”

His response hurt Greer’s feelings and she thought he would send her home in the rose ceremony.

Needless to say, Twitter was abuzz with reactions to the same.

Zach when Greer compares him trying to find love while having covid to SALES #thebachelor

why did zach chew greer out like that omg i'm uncomfy #thebachelor

Before Zach called out her name in episode 5, she confessed to the camera that she was thinking of quitting before being eliminated via virtual call.

Who received roses and who were eliminated in The Bachelor 2023 episode 5?

The Bachelor season 27 episode 5 featured a virtual rose ceremony.

The ladies who received roses from Zach Shallcross, advanced to the next round. On a one-on-one date, Gabi received her rose, while the remaining chosen ones got their roses in the elimination round.

Through video call, Zach gave roses to the following suitresses in the mentioned order:

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, from Austin, Texas

Charity, 26, from Columbus, Georgia

Aly, 26, from Atlanta, Georgia

Katherine "Kat," 26, from Tampa, Florida

Brooklyn, 25, from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Jessica “Jess,” 23, from Winter Springs, Florida

Ariel, 28, from New York, New York

Greer, 24, from Houston, Texas

The ladies who didn’t receive a rose and were sent home, including Mercedes and Kylee. Both were seen heartbroken and in tears after being eliminated from the show.

The Bachelor season 27 will return with a brand new episode next Monday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET. Those who want to watch the latest episode can stream it on Hulu on Tuesday.

