The Bachelor season 27 episode 5 release date, time and plot

The Bachelor season 27 is set to return with another episode this week. The cast makes their way to London in the upcoming segment to continue the fun. However, it’s not all fun and games for some suitresses.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Zach and the remaining women head to London for another week of adventure, but not everything goes according to plan, leaving Zach in a never-before-seen scenario which could drastically alter the journey ahead."

The Bachelor season 27 episode 5 is set to air on Monday, February 20, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Mercedes has a breakdown in the upcoming episode of The Bachelor.

In the upcoming episode of The Bachelor, the girls will receive another group date invitation. However, whoever is a part of the group interaction will not get a chance to spend time with Zach alone, and some of the ladies are extremely reacting to it.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the girls are seen opening an envelope containing the names of the women on the group date. Before the names were announced, Mercedes said she would love not to have her name called for the group date.

The suitresses on the group date include Brooklyn, Ariel, Mercedes, Aly, and Kaity. Mercedes is seen getting emotional and leaving the room as she is about to start hyperventilating.

In her confessional, Aly said:

"Mercedes is having a moment right now. She is reacting pretty heavily to not getting the one-on-one date. I feel for her. I just wasn’t expecting it to be this hard for her."

Mercedes explains in the video that half the girls that are going to be on the group date in the upcoming episode of The Bachelor season 27 have previously been on individual dates with Zach Shallcross and have a particular connection with him while she hasn’t.

In her confessional, Mercedes said:

"It’s just such a horrible feeling."

A new promo has been released, which teases the upcoming destination of London. While the suitresses are seen being goofy in their confessionals, host Jesse Palmer tells the girls that Zach’s worst nightmare will be shown in the upcoming episode.

Spoilers for The Bachelor season 27, episode 5.

Reality Steve is known for dropping spoilers for the ABC show and recently posted spoilers of the upcoming episode as well. According to the fan account, Zach tests positive for Covid and only gets to go on one individual date with Gabi.

The production had to be halted while the main cast member quarantined, and the upcoming rose ceremony will take place virtually to ensure everyone’s safety. However, according to Reality Steve, Zach isn’t the only one who gets sick; another cast member whose identity hasn’t been revealed tests positive, while Mercedes gets food poisoning and gets eliminated. The fan account also states that along with her, Kylee and Aly left the show in episode 5.

What happened previously on the show?

In the previous episode of The Bachelor, the cast made their way to the Bahamas. They went on two one-on-one dates, a group date, a cocktail party, and a rose ceremony. The first individual date that Zach went on was with Katherine, followed by his date with Brooklyn. Eventually, the three women who left The Bachelor last week were Anastasia, Genevie, and Davia.

Tune in on Monday, February 20, at 8 pm ET on ABC to see what happens next on the show.

