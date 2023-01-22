Who is Mercedes Northup? Meet the Bachelor season 27 contestant who works four jobs

The Bachelor is set to return to ABC with a familiar face looking for love. To make that dream come true, 30 suitors will take part in the dating show in hopes of being the recipient of the Final Rose and Zach Shallcross’s heart.

One of the women set to appear on the show is Mercedes Northup, a 24-year-old non-profit case manager who works a total of four jobs and is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.

The Bachelor season 27 is set to premiere on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Mercedes Northup ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

In the upcoming season of the ABC dating show, numerous women will attempt to win over the latest eligible bachelor Zach Shallcross. One of the women set to appear on the show is Mercedes Northup.

She attended Middle Tennessee State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies in 2021. While she currently works four consecutive jobs, her career started with working as a part-time assistant for Meetings n Moore followed by working as a shipping specialist with Uncommon James.

The Bachelor season 27 cast member then worked as a social media marketing intern with BRND House and currently works as a food server at North Italia.

Her LinkedIn states:

"I am a hardworking, empathetic, professional with a passion for helping others and making a difference. My goal is to add value to a company and community while growing personally and professionally."

The non-profit professional has been described as a “fun-loving, bubbly woman” by ABC who is ready to spread her wings. It states that she works really hard to support herself but is ready to prioritize her love life.

She is quite close with her mother, whose approval is vital in any person she brings home. She’s been in two serious relationships that ended since The Bachelor contestant knew they weren’t meant to be.

It continues:

"While Mercedes loves a night out on the town in Nashville, she also enjoys staying in and cuddling with her dog. She says she's looking for a man who will make her laugh and is someone she can bring to family dinner on Sundays."

Mercedes enjoys giving gifts to people she cares about and loves receiving them as well, and also enjoys driving around with the windows down. Her hobby is showing pigs at the Iowa State Fair and would rather order in than cook.

Joining her in season 27 are 29 other women including Aly, Anastasia, Ariel, Bailey, Becca, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cara, Cat, Charity, Christina, Davia, Gabi, Genevie, Greer, Holland, Jess, Kaity, Katherine, Kimberly, Kylee, Lekha, Madison, Olivia L., Olivia M., Sonia, Vanessa, Victoria J., and Viktoria E.

More about the show

The Bachelor season 27 will feature Zach Shallcross as the main character on a quest to find love. He is 26 years old and gained fame while appearing on The Bachelorette season 19. While he and Rachel seemed to be hitting it off during the season, after their fantasy suite date, Zach suddenly decided to leave the show.

He is now back to find love in the same franchise in the upcoming season that is set to premiere on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

