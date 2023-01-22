Who is Holland from The Bachelor season 27? Meet the 24-year-old Florida native

ABC is launching a brand new season of The Bachelor this Monday, January 23 at 8 pm ET. Season 27 of the famous dating show will feature 30 women competing for the love and affection of Zach Shallcross, who was last seen on The Bachelorette season 19 but had failed to win the heart of Rachel Recchia.

Holland Parsons from Boca Raton, Florida, is one of the contestants who will try to form a strong connection with Zach and might even get engaged to him by the end of the season.

The Bachelor season 27 contestant Holland Parsons currently works as an insurance marketer

According to LinkedIn, Holland, 24, is an alumni of Clemson University and was a part of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Tourism and Travel Services Management and also holds an FLDFS license to be an Insurance representative.

She worked as an Assistant Event Manager intern for Auberge du Soleil in 2019. Parsons has also worked as a Financial Operations Manager for a year for Keller Williams Realty Boca Raton organization. She recently quit her part-time executive assistant job at American Eagle Ventures LLC in December 2022 after working there for almost three years.

Holland is looking for “unwavering commitment, loyalty and a genuine personality” in a relationship and describes herself as a “spunky and confident woman.”

According to her ABC description, Holland loves wine, sushi, and yachting with her girls. Her favorite TV show is The Bachelor and she likes to spend her time doing Pilates and visiting the beach in her hometown of Florida. The description also states:

"Holland knows what she wants, and good luck to anyone who tries to stop her!"

Also, she cannot “function” without air conditioning. Parsons currently has more than 1800 followers on Instagram and according to her posts, she loves spending time on yachts.

More about The Bachelor season 27

Zach Shallcross quit The Bachelorette season 19 after realizing that his connection with Rachel Recchia was not as strong as he thought. He was announced as the next lead of the show on September 20, 2022, during the finale of The Bachelorette.

He will now try to form connections with the 30 contestants and will hopefully get engaged to one of them in the finale after performing many challenges and going on dates together. ABC's description of the series reads:

"After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette," Zach Shallcross' journey to find love will continue when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 27th season of "The Bachelor."

It also reads:

"Following an emotional realization about his future with Rachel, Shallcross won Bachelor Nation's affection when he made the difficult decision to end his journey on "The Bachelorette." The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres."

Season 27 of The Bachelor will be hosted by Jesse Palmer and the shooting of the same took place in Los Angeles. Other than that, the show will also feature locations like Tallinn, The Bahamas, and Hungary.

Tune into ABC on Monday, January 23 to see if Holland is able to leave a good first impression in front of Zach on the season premiere of The Bachelor.

