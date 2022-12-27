"This looks like a completely different person": Paula Abdul Instagram Christmas photo leaves fans confused

American singer Paula Abdul left her fans confused after she shared new pictures from this year's Christmas celebrations.

On Sunday, December 25, the 60-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from socialite Kathy Hilton's party where, according to fans, she looks unrecognizable and younger than her age.

Screenshot of a fan confused by Paula Abdul's new pictures

In the second picture from the series, Abdul can be seen smiling and posing with Kathy Hilton. Her face looks younger and edited, which left several fans scratching their heads.

Aside from Hilton, Paula Abdul also shared pictures with makeup artist Kályd Sebastian Odeh, Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Terri Seymour, enjoying the festivities.

Fan reactions on Paula Abdul's new picture

cole @juul_survivor spiraling over the facetuning paula abdul did on herself here..... she looks like miranda cosgrove spiraling over the facetuning paula abdul did on herself here..... she looks like miranda cosgrove https://t.co/FtcTtbAQsO

After Paula shared pictures from her Christmas celebrations at Kathy Hilton's party, fans were left shocked and confused about her new look.

Many users called out the singer for making the editing of her pictures obvious, while others asked her to embrace her natural age and not try to look younger than she is. Some users refused to recognize her, asking where she was in the pictures.

Screenshot of the Instagram comments of confused fans.

Screenshot of the Instagram comments of confused fans.

Screenshot of the Instagram comments of confused fans.

Screenshot of the Instagram comments of confused fans.

Screenshot of the Instagram comments of confused fans.

Screenshot of the Instagram comments of confused fans.

Screenshot of the Instagram comments of confused fans.

Screenshot of the Instagram comments of confused fans.

Screenshot of the Instagram comments of confused fans.

Paula Abdul underwent cosmetic surgeries to enhance her look

In October 2019, Paula Abdul admitted that she went under the knife to enhance her face. While appearing on The Wendy Williams Show, the host praised the now 60-year-old star for "never" aging, to which she admitted to having undergone cosmetic surgery to get a "little sleeker jawline" before she began her Las Vegas residency.

"Women of our age, we start really looking for aesthetic treatments that resonate with you. I was thinking, ‘I'm going to have my residency, I want to do something,’ but I wasn't ready to have the big incisions or any facelift."

Abdul celebrated her 30-year-old career in the music industry by headlining a show in Vegas called Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl.

In May 2021, Abdul revealed that she had breast revision surgery to remove her implants as they were "a little too big" for her body. She revealed that because of her "petite" figure, her implants were causing a lot of back pain.

Born on June 19, 1969, Abdul is a native of San Fernando, California. She began her career at the age of 18 as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers and later headed the Laker Girls as a choreographer. She was later discovered by The Jacksons.

Poll : 0 votes