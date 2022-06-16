When did The Wendy Williams Show first air on television? Iconic talk show to release its final episode this week

Iconic talk show The Wendy Williams Show, created and hosted by Wendy Williams, is officially coming to an end this Friday, June 17, after running for 13 seasons. The American syndicated talk show first aired on July 14, 2008, in US markets. After its trial run, the show aired nationwide on July 13, 2009.

The daytime talk show has aired the current season without its host so far. It seems that Wendy Williams will not be present for the finale either. The show will instead include a video montage celebrating her show's successful run.

All about The Wendy Williams Show

The Wendy Williams Show aka Wendy premiered on July 14, 2008. The show had a six-week trial run on four Fox-owned outlets, namely WJBK/Detroit, KDFW/Dallas-Fort Worth, WNYW/New York City, and KTTV/Los Angeles. After a test run, the show expanded nationwide on July 13, 2009.

Now, after running for 13 seasons, the show is coming to an end on Friday, June 17. Confirming the news, a spokesperson for the show said in a statement to Variety:

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.”

Williams has hosted her controversial daytime talk show since 2008, stirring up drama with celebrities. However, she was absent from the show throughout the 2021-2022 season to recover from her health problems.

She previously took a break in March 2018 and again in May 2020 due to complications with her hyperthyroidism and Graves' disease. She also took a break in 2019 after fracturing her shoulder.

A number of guest hosts and panelists like Sherri Shepherd, who is set to host the finale of The Wendy Williams Show, have since hosted the show.

Addressing the situation, Mort Marcus, the co-president of Debmar-Mercury, told Variety last month:

“Other than her health, she could have continued to keep doing it as long as she wanted. She was still getting a rating and she has a die-hard audience that turned it into a profitable show. We were protecting the business, while we waited for her. And at some point, we had to say, ‘We have a business to run and she’s not here.’ It was a hard call.”

More about Wendy Williams

Former New York radio DJ and shock jockette Wendy Williams has made her presence felt in the entertainment industry across decades. An author and entrepreneur, she has also appeared in various films and television shows. In 2009, she was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, will go down in television history as one of the best of its kind. Her celebrity interviews and discussions on pop culture were popular with the audience. One of the segments titled 'Hot Topics,' which ran live for more than 20 minutes with no commercial breaks every single day on national television, was highly applauded by fans because of its unfiltered approach.

Watch The Wendy Williams Show on Friday, June 17, to see the finale of the show.

