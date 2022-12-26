“Silly and ridiculous”: Kathy Hilton defends Kim Kardashian as SKIMS founder is trolled over Paris Hilton Christmas party fit

Kim Kardashian was mercilessly roasted for the outfit that she wore to the Hiltons' holiday party on Saturday hosted by the Real Wives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton.

Kathy Hilton threw a lavish party for Christmas, creating the perfect setting for Paris Hilton, 41, and Kim Kardashian, 42, to celebrate the holidays together. Among them were Kim's mom Kris Jenner, 67, and Paris's younger sister Nikki Hilton Rothschild, 39.

However, Kim, who was reported to have just returned from her nephew Mason Disick's bar mitzvah, was seen dressing completely out of what is usually considered the "holiday spirit." While netizens roasted the SKIMS founder online, party host Kathy found no reason for the hate.

When a TMZ reporter asked Mumma Kathy to comment on the hate Kim was receiving for her outfit, she was surprised to hear that and called out the critics saying:

"Thats silly! Thats ridiculous!"

Kim Kardashian arrived wearing the same outfit to multiple events that night; Kathy Hilton defends her from trolls

Kim Kardashian stuck out in her all-black attire during host Kathy Hilton's holiday party on Saturday, December 24, 2022. She wore a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while the rest of the party donned their festive apparel.

The Hilton family (L) and the long time friends Kim and Paris (R) (Image via Instagram/parishilton)

Paris Hilton was seen wearing a red laced babydoll dress and crystal encrusted Miu-Mius while her sister, Nikki Hilton Rothschild, donned a floral Oscar de la Renta mini dress. Host and reality TV star Kathy Hilton wore a red-and-green plaid maxi dress and completed the look with a festive red bow.

After pictures from the party went live on social media, people started roasting Kim Kardashian for her choice of outfit, calling her a "teenager who was forced to go to a party with her parents," and likened her to an "emo" girl. Kathy Hilton came to her rescue and called out to the trolls for dissing Kim.

Kathy Hilton in October 2022 (Image via Getty/Michael Kovac)

In a comment to TMZ, Kathy told viewers that the SKIMS owner was not breaking any type of dress code as there was none for that particular party. She also mentioned that everyone was to come as they liked, being as comfortable as they could. She said:

"Everybody was just [supposed] to come as they want... be comfortable. No [nothing wrong with what she wore], she always looks beautiful."

Kim Kardashian was seen wearing the same outfit at her nephew Mason Disick's bar mitzvah. She was also seen donning the same concert tee and leather pants, leaving Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's L.A. home after their holiday party, although images from the party are yet to be released.

