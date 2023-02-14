Why are The Bachelor fans accusing Kylee of “fake crying” after Zach sent Anastasia home? Episode 4 eliminations and more

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4 showed the ladies having a wonderful time with Zach Shallcross in the Bahamas.

In addition to the fun moments, it also featured a few dramatic scenes. Viewers saw Kylee and Anastasia humiliate each other in front of Zach. After twisting the former's words, she told Zach that her fellow suitress didn’t come on the show for the right reasons.

As a result, Zach sent Anastasia home before the rose ceremony. As she left, Kylee was seen crying as she felt it was her fault. Seeing her, fans claimed that she was “fake crying.”

Due to fear of being eliminated, Kylee had initially decided to quit the show. But at the rose ceremony, Zach gave her the rose and saved her from elimination.

Kylee accuses Anastasia of being on The Bachelor Season 27 for fame

Zach Shallcross became one of those Bachelor leads who sent women home just before the rose ceremony. In previous episodes, Madison and Brianna left the show before the elimination round.

This time, Zach sent Anastasia home after Kylee told him that she was on the show for fame. But after she left, Kylee started crying, leaving fans confused.

The Bachelor fans wondered why she was upset with Anastasia’s exit when she was the one who started the fire.

Take a look at their reactions:

avaree @avaree10946285 Kylee pretending to cry for playing a part in Anastasia going home so she can show the others ladies she’s not as manipulative as her #TheBachelor Kylee pretending to cry for playing a part in Anastasia going home so she can show the others ladies she’s not as manipulative as her #TheBachelor

Nida @nidzi1k @catybland3 Kylee fake crying when inside she’s dancing Anastasia went home. Anastasia should have not talked about her social media at all! This makes her look suspect that she came on #TheBachelor for followers. People like Kylee found the opportunity to throw Anastasia under the @catybland3 Kylee fake crying when inside she’s dancing Anastasia went home. Anastasia should have not talked about her social media at all! This makes her look suspect that she came on #TheBachelor for followers. People like Kylee found the opportunity to throw Anastasia under the 🚌

MARS @MickRobbie

#TheBachelor

@BachelorABC Not Kylee fake crying after she spread the "rumor" that got Anastasia sent home. Not Kylee fake crying after she spread the "rumor" that got Anastasia sent home.#TheBachelor@BachelorABC

Allison @aqh19 Bruh why is Kylee crying. It’s not because she feels bad she shared information that sent someone home - it’s bc she’s scared of being “collateral damage”? I’m confused lol #TheBachelor Bruh why is Kylee crying. It’s not because she feels bad she shared information that sent someone home - it’s bc she’s scared of being “collateral damage”? I’m confused lol #TheBachelor

Lisa @lisamarieLML Sorry but Kylee seems like a real troublemaker...the fake no tears crying...wow🙄 #TheBachelor Sorry but Kylee seems like a real troublemaker...the fake no tears crying...wow🙄 #TheBachelor

In The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4, the tiff between Kylee and Anastasia started during the group date with Zach Shallcross in the Bahamas.

During a fun activity, Anastasia pulled Zach aside for a chat, leaving her fellow suitresses frustrated. While the others didn’t take any action, Kylee decided to steal the Bachelor from Anastasia for a conversation.

She awkwardly approached the pair and asked Zach if they could chat. Anastasia requested a few more minutes with The Bachelor lead, and to this, Kylee responded by saying that the fellow suitress was putting her in an awkward position and that she would not fight her for it.

Anastasia left, went to the other girls, and told them that Kylee threatened to fight her if she didn’t let go of Zach. She claimed to feel attacked by Kylee. When the latter found out about Anastasia manipulating the situation, she made it clear to her fellow contestants that she didn’t mean that she would physically fight Anastasia.

She raised the same concern to Zach and added that Anastasia was not on the show with the right intentions. Kylee told the lead she had heard from the girls that Anastasia was talking about social media followers.

She said:

“This all just very hearsay, but Anastasia, she’s constantly always talking about the amount of Instagram followers that she’s going to get while being here.”

Zach was shocked and had a chat with Anastasia, where the latter clarified that she was talking about her profession. The 30-year-old San Diego native is a content marketing manager.

However, Zach didn’t seem entirely convinced by Anastasia’s clarification and thus decided to send her home just before the rose ceremony. When she was gone, Kylee was seen crying as she assumed that she would not get the rose from Zach, but she did.

Who all were sent home in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4?

While Anastasia was sent home before the rose ceremony, two suitresses left post the event. In The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4, Zach didn’t give roses to Genevie and Davia, which meant they were eliminated from the dating show.

The ladies who received roses and have advanced to the next round are Brooklyn, Kat, Ariel, Charity, Kaity, Gabi, Jess, Mercedes, Aly, Greer, and Kylee.

All 11 women will appear in the next episode with Zach. While a few will get a chance to have a private conversation with him, some of them will be sent home in the next rose ceremony.

The Bachelor 2023 airs new episodes every Monday on ABC at 8:00 pm ET.

