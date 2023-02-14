“The crying is odd”: Why are The Bachelor fans criticizing Katherine's crying scene during her one-on-one date with Zach?

The Bachelor season 27 aired episode 4 on Monday on ABC, featuring Zach Shallcross picking Katherine “Kat” Izzo for his one-on-one date.

They had a romantic date in the Bahamas where they danced on a motorboat and then went snorkeling. The two seemed to be having a great time, which led to a dinner date. Kat shared something deep and personal with Zach and ended up crying.

The Bachelor fans criticized the “crying” scene as most of the girls who go on a one-on-one date with Zach end their respective dates in tears. Viewers wondered why the girls would cry and not enjoy their dates.

Aubrey Juszli @AbbysMom1019 I’m always so confused why they cry on their one on ones. It’s supposed to be fun, carefree, and flirty. The crying is odd. #TheBachelor I’m always so confused why they cry on their one on ones. It’s supposed to be fun, carefree, and flirty. The crying is odd. #TheBachelor

In the latest episode as well, Kate shed tears while talking about her family and then Zach consoled her.

“Is this a therapy session or date?”: Fans react to Kat and Zach’s date

Zach and Katherine "Kat" went on a one-on-one date at the beginning of The Bachelor season 27 episode 4. By the end of their date, Kat shared a piece of personal information with Zach where she mentioned that she had a difficult relationship with her mother.

While talking about her family issues, she started crying. Zach was supportive and gave her the validation she needed. However, fans were not impressed with Kat ending up crying on the date.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

salty sweet @salty_as_f I didn’t understand what Kat just said that was so emotional. Mother-daughter issues .. is this a therapy session or date? #TheBachelor I didn’t understand what Kat just said that was so emotional. Mother-daughter issues .. is this a therapy session or date? #TheBachelor

Lauren Pires @so_lauren Too many women on this season should have done therapy before/instead of #TheBachelor bc I swear almost EVERY one-on-one is just Trauma Dumping Too many women on this season should have done therapy before/instead of #TheBachelor bc I swear almost EVERY one-on-one is just Trauma Dumping

Kikkay @NikkisBubble Girl so you had a bad relationship with your mother, so now you deserve a husband? Kat that was a Crocodile tears #TheBachelor Girl so you had a bad relationship with your mother, so now you deserve a husband? Kat that was a Crocodile tears #TheBachelor

Bachelor luvz @Bachelor_Lovers Serious question: do the girls that come on this show cry on every 1st date they go on? Or does something about this show bring it out? #TheBachelor Serious question: do the girls that come on this show cry on every 1st date they go on? Or does something about this show bring it out? #TheBachelor

Chris Spisak @ChrisSpisak All these chicks complain about wanting a 1-on-1 date and when they finally get one, they inevitably cry. As if that's going to sweep him off his feet. 🤦🏻‍♂️ #TheBachelor All these chicks complain about wanting a 1-on-1 date and when they finally get one, they inevitably cry. As if that's going to sweep him off his feet. 🤦🏻‍♂️ #TheBachelor

bachelor realist @bachelorcomment why do they get so sad on these dates… like is it normal to cry on a first date #TheBachelor why do they get so sad on these dates… like is it normal to cry on a first date #TheBachelor

k 🤍 @arianaswhip stop going on dating shows to cry over not having the perfect family as a kid please go to therapy first #TheBachelor stop going on dating shows to cry over not having the perfect family as a kid please go to therapy first #TheBachelor

Lexie (Taylor’s Version) @THELexLuthor_ I would never last on this show because I could never cry in front of a man. #TheBachelor I would never last on this show because I could never cry in front of a man. #TheBachelor

shae. @offkeyondrecord how many times are they gonna cry omg #thebachelor how many times are they gonna cry omg #thebachelor

Since the premiere of The Bachelor season 27, all the girls who went on a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross ended up shedding tears. It was not because of their date but because they felt like opening up to Zach and sharing some of their deepest moments or truths of life on camera.

In episode 4, Kat opened up to Zach about her family problems. Apart from her crying, she had a wonderful time with Zach who gave her the red rose before their date ended.

The Bachelor season 27 episode 4 dates

Zach Shallcross went on two one-on-one dates and one group date in The Bachelor season 27 episode 4.

He picked Kat and Brooklyn for one-on-one dates, while the girls from the group date were Aly, Kaity, Ariel, Davie, Genevie, Anastasia, Kylee, Mercedes, Charity, Gabi, Jess, and Greer.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor season 27 episode 4 reads:

“This week, Zach begins his international journey to find love with a deep-sea dive and ATV adventure on the romantic beaches of The Bahamas. But has everyone made it to the tropics for the right reasons?”

Zach’s date with Kat was quite romantic. He was very excited as he shared in his confessional:

"I have a very exciting date with Kat today. She’s so fun and she’s great to be around, but it’s almost like a little bit of me asks, ‘Why is she here? You’re really dating me? Like me?’”

In Kat’s confessional, she stated that she was out of her comfort zone but felt at ease with Zach Shallcross. She said:

“I’m doing things I’ve never done before, but with so much ease. We’re snorkeling and seeing all these sculptures, which is so much fun and out of my comfort zone, for sure. But holding hands with Zach, it feels like our fire just keeps building, and it doesn’t feel like the flame’s ever gonna go out.”

Kat received a rose on her one-on-one date, which means she advances to the next round.

Interestingly, Zach's one-on-one date with Brooklyn also ended with the latter in tears after sharing a personal anecdote.

The Bachelor 2023 airs new episodes on Mondays at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

