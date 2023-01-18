Who is Brooklyn Willie from The Bachelor 2023? Oklahoma native is a rodeo racer

The Bachelor is returning soon for another season, alongside its usual promised dose of tears, heartbreak, love, and drama. The upcoming season will feature Zach Shallcross from The Bachelorette season 19 as he embarks on a journey to find a wife and settle down.

One of the 30 women set to compete for his love is Brooklyn Willie from Oklahoma. The 25-year-old is a rodeo racer and a graduate of Oklahoma State University.

The upcoming season is set to premiere on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Brooklyn Willie ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

One of the 30 suitors set to appear on the upcoming season of the show is Brooklyn Willie, who is a “rodeo country girl” ready to find love. The 25-year-old is a graduate of Oklahoma State University where she was a part of the OKSate Rodeo Team and is a two-stepping pro.

The season 27 cast member was only 13 years old when she discovered her passion for horse barrel racing and went on to study animal science. Her ultimate goal in life is to become a professional rodeo cowgirl while training horses. However, she currently works as a lab designer for an oral surgery practice. As part of her current job, Brooklyn designs teeth for life-changing procedures.

Her ABC bio reads as:

"Brooklyn hasn’t had the easiest path when it comes to her relationship history, so she’s ready for a fresh start with the Bachelor. Will Zach be the perfect cowboy for this fun-loving cowgirl? Only time will tell."

While for most girls on the upcoming season, Zach is essentially a stranger, Brooklyn is one of the four girls who has previously met him during The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. Others who appeared on the segment included Bailey, Brianna, Christina, and Cat.

Joining them in season 27 will be Aly, Anastasia, Ariel, Rebecca, Cara, Charity, Davia, Gabriella, Geneive, Greer, Holland, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Katherine, Kimberly, Kylee, Chandralekha, Madison, Mercedes, Olivia L, Olivia M, Sonia, Vanessa, Victoria J, and Viktoria E.

Meet Zach Shallcross

An eligible Bachelor for the upcoming season, Zach previously appeared on The Bachelorette in season 19. During his time on the show, he seemed to have a “rock-solid” connection with Rachel but he abruptly exited the show after being in the Fantasy Suite with her.

Rachel had some concerns about Zach being too young even though she is only a year older, however, the concerns seemed to scare him, which led to his shocking exit.

Zach is a family man and is inspired by the love his parents have shared over the past 30 years. ABC describes him as an endearing 26-year-old tech executive from California. It continued:

"He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California."

