“Messy”: The Bachelor fans claim producers intentionally let Greer cry in front of Gabi’s room

The Bachelor 2023 aired its fifth episode on Monday, featuring Zach Shallcross picking Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki for a one-on-one date.

The Bachelor cast flew to London, UK, in the latest episode. It started off with a butler addressing the ladies and escorting Gabi to Zach for her first one-on-one date. While she was excited, some of her fellow suitresses were jealous of her.

Greer Blitzer expressed her frustration the most throughout the episode. She had a meltdown after Gabi returned from her date, bearing expensive branded gifts. Interestingly, Greer ended up crying in front of Gabi’s room who had to walk past her to get into her room. Fans claimed that the producers of the show intentionally let Greer have her meltdown at that particular spot.

Imaginary Asian CPA @GeillisMGrue . Messy. NOT THEM MAKING GABI WALK BY WITH HER STUFF WHILE GREER IS ON THE FLOOR CRYING. Messy. #TheBachelor NOT THEM MAKING GABI WALK BY WITH HER STUFF WHILE GREER IS ON THE FLOOR CRYING 😂😂😂😂. Messy. #TheBachelor

The one-on-one date between Gabi and Zach, on the other hand, ended like a fairytale with him giving her a red rose.

“Bachelor producers remain undefeated”: Fans' reaction to Greer’s meltdown spot

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 5, Greer Blitzer was seen having a meltdown after she was not chosen for a one-on-one date with Zach. She got up and left while Gabi was showing off the expensive gifts she received on her date.

Greer sat in the hallway and started crying when Charity came to console her. While she was crying, Gabi walked towards her room with all her gifts and an evening gown for her next phase of the one-on-one date. She saw Greer in the hallway crying but didn’t bother to speak to her as Gabi had to get ready.

However, she had to jump in between Greer and Charity’s conversation as they were sitting right in front of her room. Fans felt that the producers made Greer sit in that particular location on purpose.

Grant Zepernick @Grant_Zep

#TheBachelor Having Greer sitting and crying in front of Gabby’s room knowing she’ll have to go get ready was diabolical. Bachelor producers remain undefeated. Having Greer sitting and crying in front of Gabby’s room knowing she’ll have to go get ready was diabolical. Bachelor producers remain undefeated.#TheBachelor https://t.co/QHdoADggtv

Tommy Vercetti @CasandraBurke #TheBachelor Gabi went down the hallway ON PURPOSE to strut on Greer Gabi went down the hallway ON PURPOSE to strut on Greer 😭😭😭 #TheBachelor

Jank Gyllenhall @smallbatch_ @annahossnieh @ArdenMyrin The producers are DIRTY for that one! Making Greer sit in front of Gabi’s room and making Gabi walk past her twice was rude. I need a cigarette. I know this isn’t funny, it’s just the truth. #wyatr @thebachelor #TheBachelor The producers are DIRTY for that one! Making Greer sit in front of Gabi’s room and making Gabi walk past her twice was rude. I need a cigarette. I know this isn’t funny, it’s just the truth. #wyatr @thebachelor #TheBachelor @annahossnieh @ArdenMyrin

emrhys says hello @emrhysma The producers telling Greer to cry on the floor in front of Gaby’s date #TheBachelor The producers telling Greer to cry on the floor in front of Gaby’s date #TheBachelor https://t.co/6YKTj5uhTk

Sarah @skg_18 Hilarious move by the producers to have Greer sitting in front of Gabi’s room and have to step over her like a little bug #TheBachelor Hilarious move by the producers to have Greer sitting in front of Gabi’s room and have to step over her like a little bug #TheBachelor

Jackie✨ (Bebesota|Taylor’s Version) @Minixchica #TheBachelor The producers after sitting Greer right in front of her room The producers after sitting Greer right in front of her room 😂 #TheBachelor https://t.co/IIvu5io4Jn

Fans also slammed Greer for having a meltdown over tea. She was upset with Zach Shallcross as he didn’t pick her for the one-on-one date that involved high tea. In her defense, she had earlier told Zach that she was a big tea fan.

claytons giant blue coat @BachYouLater Greer keeps talking about how she told Zach that she loved tea and she needs to realize that the producers know that and manipulating things to make her spiral like this #TheBachelor Greer keeps talking about how she told Zach that she loved tea and she needs to realize that the producers know that and manipulating things to make her spiral like this #TheBachelor https://t.co/BTOYiML8xt

allie @plssnoperceive #TheBachelor Where was this attitude when you were crying about tea Greer Where was this attitude when you were crying about tea Greer 😭 #TheBachelor

Greer received a first impression rose on The Bachelor 2023

In the premiere episode of The Bachelor season 27, Greer impressed Zach the most and received the first impression rose. Since then, the two didn’t have a one-on-one moment quite as often. She has been feeling low about not being picked for private dates with Zach since the last couple of episodes.

In episode 5, Greer ended up crying multiple times after Zach picked Gabi for the first one-on-one date. The official synopsis of the latest episode read:

"Zach and the remaining women head to London for another week of adventure, but not everything goes according to plan, leaving Zach in a never-before-seen scenario which could drastically alter the journey ahead.”

The Bachelor 2023 episode 5 will end in heartbreak as Zach Shallcross skipped the group date and cocktail party.

The ABC dating series airs new episodes every Monday at 8.00 pm ET.

