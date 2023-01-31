“So cringe”: The Bachelor fans react to Zach Shallcross’ “awkward” first group date in Season 27 Episode 2

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 aired on Monday, featuring Zach Shallcross and the 19 contestants going on dates.

In his first group date, Zach introduced the women to American rapper Lato, who came on the show to bring “bad bit*h” energy out of the girls. Three Bachelor Nation stars, Victoria (Season 24), Tahzjuan (Season 23), and Courtney (Season 16), also joined the group to cheer the women as they walked the ramp.

Fans found the segment cringeworthy as the ladies tried to dance and catwalk to impress Zach, who looked awkward in that situation.

Sam ✨ @xoxoxoitssam so cringe #TheBachelor If I was a contestant on the bachelor and they asked me to do this I would leave immediatelyso cringe If I was a contestant on the bachelor and they asked me to do this I would leave immediately 😭😭 so cringe 😂😂 #TheBachelor

The first group date consisted of eight girls, including Brianna, Brooklyn, Katherine, Mercedes, Bailey, Davya, Genevie, and Cat.

Fans call the group date “awkward” and “weird”

The Bachelor fans were not happy with the second episode’s first segment, involving Lato. It was held to bring out the bad bit*h energy, but it turned out to be an “awkward” session. Neither the rapper performed nor did Zach Shallcross look comfortable at the time.

Fans described the segment as “weird”, “cringe,” and “awkward.” Take a look at their reactions:

MaryRuth🇺🇦 @beyourselfxmary I can’t decide who is more awkward on this date Zach, the women, or both. #TheBachelor I can’t decide who is more awkward on this date Zach, the women, or both. #TheBachelor

Hales🌹 @HaleyBachus #BachelorNation Zach is so awkward it’s making me wanna turn off my tv #TheBachelor Zach is so awkward it’s making me wanna turn off my tv #TheBachelor #BachelorNation https://t.co/aEKnPAVDeq

Asia Grace @Vavabooom

Or is this weird? This whole thing is weird, right? #TheBachelor Is it me,Or is this weird? This whole thing is weird, right? #bachelor Is it me,Or is this weird? This whole thing is weird, right? #bachelor #TheBachelor

keiv @keiva_NYG Why are the group dates always so cringe. It’s so hard to watch lol #TheBachelor Why are the group dates always so cringe. It’s so hard to watch lol #TheBachelor

emrhys says hello @emrhysma I cannot believe I choose to watch this show with my one precious life the cringe is so bad I have goosebumps (derogatory) #TheBachelor I cannot believe I choose to watch this show with my one precious life the cringe is so bad I have goosebumps (derogatory) #TheBachelor

Lauren @LaurenMuszynsk1 This date is hella cringe though #TheBachelor This date is hella cringe though #TheBachelor

Susan A @susanloli the second hand cringe lol the fake screams I can’tthe second hand cringe lol #TheBachelor the fake screams I can’t 😂💀 the second hand cringe lol #TheBachelor https://t.co/24b2Map86e

After the group date, Zach took the eight ladies on an evening date, where he had a one-on-one conversation with each contestant.

While all the suitresses were drooling over Zach’s personality and behavior, The Bachelor alum Tahzjuan crashed the date. The girls were shocked by the turn of events.

The Bachelor Nation star wanted to add her name to the mix and thus she crashed Zach’s group date to tell him about it. Zach listened to Tahzjuan’s proposal but later refused to give her a chance as he felt it would be unfair to the suitresses.

By the end of the first group date, Zach gave the first rose to Katherine, leaving others feeling jealous and disappointed.

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 synopsis

Episode 2 of The Bachelor Season 27 started with the ladies entering the Bachelor mansion. Host Jesse Palmer then came to meet them and announced that Zach Shallcross decided to go on a date with each one of them.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 reads:

“Zach continues to carve his own path and decides that all of his remaining twenty women will go on a date this week, giving them each the chance to take the next step on their journeys to potential love.”

It continued:

“First up, on a confidence-boosting group date, the women are challenged to channel their bad b**** energy by Latto and some of Bachelor Nation’s baddest b****es, but when an unexpected guest interrupts the after party, the date’s challenge takes on a whole new meaning.”

The synopsis further stated:

“Later, Zach takes off for his first one-on-one with a helicopter ride to his hometown, followed by a romantic candlelit dinner and a chance to meet his family and the remaining women enjoy a romantic evening party. It’s still early but with connections forming quickly some women begin to question where their relationships stand.”

After the first rose ceremony that was featured in the premiere episode, the ladies chosen by Zach were Aly, Greer, Ariel, Bailey, Brooklyn, Charity, Kylee, Catherine, Christina, Anastasia, Davia, Genevie, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Gabriella, Katherine, Kimberly, and Mercedes. Some of them will be eliminated in the second rose ceremony.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs new episodes every Monday on ABC at 8:00 pm ET. Viewers can watch the episode on Hulu the following day.

