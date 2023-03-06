The Bachelor season 27 episode 7 release date, air time, and plot

The Bachelor season 27 is set to return with a new episode this week on ABC, featuring the cast members at a new destination. After their trip to Estonia's Tallinn, Zach Shallcross and the remaining suitresses will head off to Budapest, Hungary, in the latest installment.

The Bachelor season 27, episode 7, will air on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Those who don't have access to the ABC channel can opt for several live streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream. Viewers can also watch the episode on Hulu the following day.

Stakes are higher than ever in The Bachelor season 27 episode 7

What to expect?

Zach Shallcross will explore Budapest, Hungary, with his ladies in The Bachelor season 27, episode 7. He will go on dates, including one-on-one dates and group dates.

A one-on-one date will be with Brooklyn, which might not end positively. In one of the previews, Brooklyn shared her opinion on letting Zach meet her family as the hometown round is around the corner.

She mentions in the clip that she will only let someone come close to her family if she sees her future with that person. Her words seem to hurt Zach as he gets up and walks away for a while after telling Brooklyn that he needs some time to “breathe.”

In a confessional video, Zach said:

“I am looking at my own self and looking at Brooklyn and asking myself, ‘Who am I to be in that house?’”

Only time will tell whether Zach will try to understand Brooklyn’s position or send her home before the rose ceremony.

A lot of drama can be expected in episode 7, especially after the group date. Zach Shallcross will take the ladies to mentalist Labib Malik, who will ask some tough questions, resulting in the women questioning their place in Zach’s life.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor season 27 episode 7 reads:

“Zach and the seven remaining women head to the charming city of Budapest, Hungary, where the stakes are higher than ever. Kicking things off, Zach and one woman pen romantic poems and explore the city while learning more about each other in the process.”

It continued:

“Later, a group date featuring mentalist Labib Malik gets emotional, causing some to question their connection with Zach. Then, one woman reenters the picture, and a one-on-one date takes love to new heights.”

The seven women who will appear in the upcoming episode are:

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine “Kat,” 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

A minimum of two suitresses will be eliminated during the rose ceremony in episode 7.

Which ladies were sent home in the previous episode?

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor 2023 revolves around a single man going on dates with several women to find his soulmate. Along the way, he keeps sending contestants home with whom he fails to connect.

In the Zach Shallcross season, two ladies were sent home in last week’s episode. Before the rose ceremony, Jess quit the show as she felt that Zach was not giving her the validation. Fans were furious at the show’s lead for Jess’ exit as they felt he gaslighted her.

During the rose ceremony, Zach bid Aly farewell, which shocked fans. After the episode 6 eliminations, the remaining seven suitresses advanced to episode 7. They will be seen going on dates with Zach in Budapest this week.

The Bachelor 2023 airs new episodes every Monday on ABC at 8 pm ET.

