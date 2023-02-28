“This guy is the WORST!”: The Bachelor fans slam Zach for gaslighting Jess in season 27 episode 6

The Bachelor 2023 started off with Zach Shallcross and his 30 potential matches, but now only a few remain. In episode 6, Jessica "Jess" Girod was sent home after she asked for validation from Zach.

Fans felt that Zach was gaslighting her during his conversation with her on the group date.

Since she was feeling vulnerable in the latest episode for not getting a one-on-one date, she expressed her feelings to Zach. However, he claimed that they could get to know each other during group dates as well.

𝙺𝚊𝚝𝚑 𝚂𝚔𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚢 🎞️ @KathSkerry This guy is the WORST! Honestly, he’s displayed some questionable behavior in his emotional treatment of these women during this whole season. The way he was gaslighting Jess was gross. #TheBachelor This guy is the WORST! Honestly, he’s displayed some questionable behavior in his emotional treatment of these women during this whole season. The way he was gaslighting Jess was gross. #TheBachelor

Jess stated that she believed one-on-one dates were important to explore a relationship and that she would not sit around begging for her turn. Thus, the two decided that Jess should leave the show.

Fans supported Jess after Zach sent her home

In the latest episode of The Bachelor, Jess found herself in a vulnerable position. She had her insecurities take over her and felt that Zach would eliminate her from the show during the rose ceremony.

She admitted to being scared of leaving The Bachelor and was seen crying throughout the episode. She broke down when she didn’t get a one-on-one date with Zach as all the ladies have got at least one.

P @pattyswigs Good for Jess for standing her ground. She wanted 1:1 time, she was asking for it, he wasn’t listening. So she wasn’t going to beg for it. How does Zach not get that lol #thebachelor Good for Jess for standing her ground. She wanted 1:1 time, she was asking for it, he wasn’t listening. So she wasn’t going to beg for it. How does Zach not get that lol #thebachelor https://t.co/kowjqFXsQV

During the group date, she expressed her vulnerability to Zach, who initially tried to understand her. However, he also didn’t accept her feeling of abandonment and argued that one-on-one dates were not the only option to build a relationship.

The Bachelor fans slammed Zach for not valuing Jess and sending her home when she asked for validation. They supported her and claimed that Zach gaslighted her.

Kara Wolf @KarChristiansen I’m trying not to overuse the phrase “gaslight” but it felt pretty gaslighty for Zach to ask Jess “what’s the difference between opening up if you’ve had a 1 on 1 or not?” Um, because it’s easier to open up to someone you’ve spent 12 hours with vs 30 minutes? Jesus. #thebachelor I’m trying not to overuse the phrase “gaslight” but it felt pretty gaslighty for Zach to ask Jess “what’s the difference between opening up if you’ve had a 1 on 1 or not?” Um, because it’s easier to open up to someone you’ve spent 12 hours with vs 30 minutes? Jesus. #thebachelor

Corijomama @corijomama We just watched him gaslight Jess, right? We all saw that? #TheBachelor We just watched him gaslight Jess, right? We all saw that? #TheBachelor

Jon Ruiz

#TheBachelor That was the most pure form of gaslighting I’ve ever seen just happened with Zach and Jess That was the most pure form of gaslighting I’ve ever seen just happened with Zach and Jess 😅😳#TheBachelor https://t.co/zCifnNDfC9

Molly (25) @OfHouseHeldman #bachelor Zach lowkey gaslighting a little like we all know what she means — when is Jess supposed to have her trauma DUMP #TheBachelor Zach lowkey gaslighting a little like we all know what she means — when is Jess supposed to have her trauma DUMP #TheBachelor #bachelor

Alanna @alannamshaw Jess is a sweet girl and Zach is condescending in a roundabout indirect way 🤷🏻‍♀️ it IS about one on ones, gaslighting? #TheBachelor Jess is a sweet girl and Zach is condescending in a roundabout indirect way 🤷🏻‍♀️ it IS about one on ones, gaslighting? #TheBachelor

Brittney Ballard 🦁 @BrittneyBalla17 I don't trust anything Zach says anymore after the conversation with Jess. Like at all. #TheBachelor I don't trust anything Zach says anymore after the conversation with Jess. Like at all. #TheBachelor

Jess is a 23-year-old e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida. Her full bio on the ABC site reads:

“Jess is a sweet soul from Orlando, Florida, who says Zach is her dream man! While Jess is one of the younger women, she is mature, knows what she wants in a partner and doesn’t want to settle for anything less than her soul mate."

It continued:

"Jess describes herself as a hopeless romantic and is ready for her fairytale romance worthy of a Taylor Swift love song. Jess comes from a big Puerto Rican family and hopes Zach is ready for her to spice up his life. Jess hopes Zach is as excited about her as she is about him!”

Zach was shocked by Jess feeling vulnerable and wanted her to stay. But she made it clear that she would not “beg” for his attention.

Zach didn’t give rose after group date on The Bachelor

After a tearful goodbye to Jess in episode 6, Zach Shallcross returned to the ladies and announced that he had to send Jess home. He also mentioned that he was heartbroken and thus would not give the group date rose to anyone.

His decision hurt the suitresses, but they respected Zach’s feelings. For those unaware, The Bachelor lead gives a rose to one person after a group date, which saves the suitress from elimination during the rose ceremony.

Viewers can watch The Bachelor season 27 episode 6 on ABC. Check out local listings for reruns or tune in to Hulu on Tuesday.

