The Bachelor season 27 episode 6 recap: Fans can’t get over Aly ignoring Kat’s hug scene during rose ceremony

The Bachelor season 27 episode 6 ended with another rose ceremony, which means eliminations. Zach Shallcross sent Aly Jacobs home, leaving fans disappointed.

While viewers were upset with the show’s lead for saving Kat over Aly, they cheered for the latter for ignoring Kat’s hug.

After Aly didn’t get a rose, the ladies came forward to say goodbye to her. Kat turned towards Aly to give her a hug, but the eliminated contestant turned to the opposite side to hug Kaity. Fans can’t get over the scene as they felt Aly unknowingly throw shade at Kat.

Due to Kat’s behavior in episode 6, viewers are upset with her.

Aly Jacobs was eliminated in The Bachelor season 27 episode 6

Zach Shallcross and Aly Jacobs shared a strong connection throughout The Bachelor season 27. So fans were a bit shocked when he sent her home in episode 6.

Viewers assumed Kat would get eliminated because of her behavior in the latest episode. She acted selfishly by stealing Charity’s one-on-one date moment. When Zach arrived to pick Charity up for their date, Kat asked for a moment with him and kissed him. The incident didn’t go down well with the remaining ladies.

Fans, too, slammed Kat for her behavior and were expecting her to leave the show. But Zach saved her and sent Aly home. So fans found it hilarious when Aly dodged Kat’s hug after the rose ceremony.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Lauren @thelweiss #TheBachelor The way Aly turned right away from Kat when she went to hug goodbye The way Aly turned right away from Kat when she went to hug goodbye 👀👀👀 #TheBachelor

Amy Laskin @amylsays The way Aly turned her back on Kat so hard when it was time to say goodbye #TheBachelor The way Aly turned her back on Kat so hard when it was time to say goodbye #TheBachelor

Mari @OtomeMari LOOOL Ally swerved that hug from Kat #TheBachelor LOOOL Ally swerved that hug from Kat #TheBachelor

Who is Aly Jacobs?

Aly Jacobs is a 26-year-old healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia. In her ABC bio, she mentioned that she was a “proud collector of porcelain dolls” and studied at the same high school as Beyonce.

Her bio reads:

“With a beautiful smile and a personality to match, Aly is a Southern sweetheart ready to find love! Aly is a hopeless romantic and has even ended serious relationships because her exes weren’t ready for the real deal. She’s the full package and is as passionate about her work in healthcare as she is about Disneyland.”

It continued:

“Aly hopes Zach can match her energy and is excited to meet a man who’s ready for marriage. Nothing makes her happier than her goldendoodle named Texas, so hopefully, Zach can handle a little puppy love because these two are a package deal!”

Bachelor Nation fans wished to see Aly on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Who received a rose in episode 6?

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 6, Zach went on two one-on-one dates. He first went with Charity as she didn’t get her chance in the previous episode as Zach tested positive for COVID-19.

After Charity received a rose during her date, Zach went on a group date with Gabi, Kaity, Brooklyn, Kat, Jess, and Aly. During this date, Jess shared her insecurities and vulnerabilities with Zach. The two had a bit of an argument, leading to him sending her home.

As he was upset with Jess’ exit, Zach didn’t give anyone a rose after the group date. The next day, he went on a one-on-one date with Ariel, where she received a rose.

In the rose ceremony towards the end of episode 6, Zach gave roses to four women and sent Aly home.

The suitresses who received a rose throughout The Bachelor season 27 episode 6 included:

Ariel, 28, from New York, New York

Charity, 26, from Columbus, Georgia

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, from Pittsford, Vermont

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, from Austin, Texas

Katherine "Kat," 26, from Tampa, Florida

Brooklyn, 25, from Stillwater, Oklahoma

In addition to the six ladies, Greer will also appear in the next episode of The Bachelor. She didn’t appear in episode 6 as she had COVID. Viewers can watch the latest installment on Hulu on Tuesday.

The Bachelor 2023 airs new episodes every Monday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

