The Bachelor season 27 episode 8 release date, plot, and air time on ABC

ABC's popular reality TV series The Bachelor season 27 will return with an all-new episode on Monday, March 13, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. This week, Zach Shallcross embarks on his journey to visit the families of the four remaining women.

Last week's episode saw Zach and the ladies travel to Hungary. Now, as the finale inches closer, confessions are also around the corner.

The official synopsis for season 27 of The Bachelor reads:

"After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette," Zach Shallcross' journey to find love will continue when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 27th season of "The Bachelor."

It further continues:

"Following an emotional realization about his future with Rachel, Shallcross won Bachelor Nation's affection when he made the difficult decision to end his journey on "The Bachelorette." The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres."

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the show features Zach on his journey to find his true love. With four women remaining, it could be anyone's chance to win his heart.

The Bachelor season 27 episode 8 can also be streamed on Fubo TV, Sling, and other sites

The upcoming installment of the popular reality TV dating series will air episode eight on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. For viewers without access to a cable connection, the episode can be streamed on YouTube TV if you have a valid login id and subscription.

The episode can also be streamed via Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream. Hulu will release the episode on their streaming site the next day.

The official synopsis for episode 8 reads:

"This week, Zach returns to the United States and sets off on a cross-country adventure to meet the families of his four remaining women in their hometowns, where confessions of love are right around the corner."

Here's a brief recap of what happened last week in the series

Last week, as Zach and the women went to Hungary, he went on one-on-one dates and group dates as well. Zach also had a one-on-one date with Brooklyn. She also opened up about her opinion when it came to Zach meeting her family.

Brooklyn shared that she would only bring someone close to her family if she saw a future with that person. But the words she used seemed to have hurt Zach. As such, he told Brooklyn that he needed some time to breathe and walked away.

The Bachelor season 27 airs every Monday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on ABC.

