Who is Charity Lawson from The Bachelor 2023? Meet the 26-year-old child and family therapist

The Bachelor season 27 is set to premiere next week. In the upcoming season, 30 women will hope to win Zach Shallcross’s heart while on the ABC show. Each week, he’ll send someone home until only one remains.

One of the contestants who will set out to win the Final Rose is Charity Lawson, a 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia. Her professional interests include trauma, child development disorders, anxiety, veterans, couples, and families.

The Bachelor season 27 is set to premiere on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Charity Lawson ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

Charity Lawson, a child and family therapist from Georgia, is a graduate of Auburn University.

During her time at the university, she earned a bachelor’s degree in science, rehabilitation, and disability and a master’s degree in education, MEd, and clinical mental health counseling.

While at the university, Charity was heavily involved in various projects and was an Eagles Program Volunteer and Mentor where she helped launch a new program for students with intellectual disabilities.

The Bachelor cast member also worked in the Auburn Campus Kitchen to help alleviate poverty, where she helped contribute to an anti-hunger mission, recycled meals, and delivered them to those in need.

Her LinkedIn bio states:

"I carry a strong passion for helping others and am a strong advocate for promoting self-care and wellness. My goal is, wherever I may go, I want to leave an impact on someone's life by ensuring and fulfilling positive change for humanity, while also connecting and promoting a diverse environment that creates long-lasting interpersonal relationships."

Charity started her career interning at The Mint Julep Boutique, LLC as an inventory lead associate followed by interning at the Auburn Univerity’s Bravehearts Center for Place and Purpose and a camp counselor for Full Life Ahead in 2018. The Bachelor season 27 contestant currently works as a child advocacy center therapist at the Tri-County CAC as an intern in Alabama.

While Charity is thriving in her professional life, she is ready to find love. The mental health professional’s favorite movie is The Notebook and wants to move to Disneyworld one day.

While on The Bachelor season 27, she thinks that she and Zach Shallcross could be a “perfect match on paper.” ABC describes her as a “total package,” and states that she hopes that her future husband is honest, loyal, and shares similar morals.

It further states:

"It’s easy to see what makes Charity such a great catch! With a smile that lights up the room, a great career and a sweet personality to match, Charity is the total package! The Georgia beauty takes her name as a call to love and care for people and has built her life on that purpose."

Joining her in the upcoming season are 29 other suitors including Aly, Anastasia, Ariel, Bailey, Rebecca “Becca”, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cara, Catherine “Cat”, Christina, Davia, Gabriella “Gabi”, Genevie, Greer, Holland, Jessica “Jess”, Kaitlyn “Kaity”, Katherine, Kimberly, Kylee, Chandralekha “Lekha”, Madison, Mercedes, Olivia L., Olivia M., Sonia, Vanessa, Victoria J., and Viktoria E.

Tune in on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch the season premiere.

