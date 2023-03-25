What will be The Bachelorette season 20 airing schedule? New time, release date and more details explored 

A new time slot for The Bachelorette Season 20 has been set, and the show will now air on Monday, June 26, at 9 pm ET. Previous installments of the show always aired at 8 pm.

On The Bachelor Season 27, Zach Shallcross sent Charity Lawson home when he didn't feel a connection with her, but it looks like she's moving on to The Bachelorette season 20 as a lead, where she will be looking for her soul mate.

Jesse Palmer, who has been associated with the franchise since 2021, will be hosting the upcoming show as well.

After becoming The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson expressed the following reaction on Good Morning America:

“I definitely am looking for someone who is a compassionate person, so someone who is extremely kind and treats others well. I think, for me, that’s something that I value and I have in myself, so I also want that in my partner.”

She also mentioned:

“But also, I love to laugh and have a good time, so a sense of humor, I think that’s huge. So, anyone who can come up with a good joke or two is a winner.”

Who is Charity Lawson from The Bachelorette Season 20?

A native of Columbus, Georgia, Charity Lawson will be the next star of The Bachelorette. She works as a child and family therapist for the Tri-County Children's Advocacy Center.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Rehabilitation and Disability Studies and a master's in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Auburn University in Alabama.

She finished in the top four of Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor. Following that, she was announced as the star of the summer run for The Bachelorette.

According to her ABC bio, this new star is looking for someone who “loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic, and values her for who she is.” For Charity, her parents are her role models as she searches for love, as they have been married for more than 47 years.

During the special episode of season 27 of The Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer told Charity:

“In a couple of months, there’s a very good chance that you’re going to be engaged to the love of your life. Your life really is going to change. It’s never going to be the same. It could not happen to a more deserving person."

Charity Lawson responded as follows:

“I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life. It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after. … I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me that being in a position like this is possible. I know that I’ll be making a lot of people proud.”

In the wake of this announcement, she became the fourth Black Bachelorette in the franchise's history. Previously, Rachel Lindsay, Tayshia Adams, and Michelle Young held these positions during their respective tenures.

The following is what she shared on Instagram:

“I’m still processing that I’m your newest BACHELORETTE!!! To have this opportunity to find love again is something I am so grateful for, and don’t take it lightly. As much as this is my journey, I am acknowledging that this is far bigger than myself. I cannot wait to continue to share my story with you all!”

The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres Monday, June 26.

