Why did The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson thank former cast member Rachel Lindsay? Details explored

Charity Lawson is all set to be The Bachelorette of season 20. With that title comes a lot of excitement, anxiety, and nervousness, but Lawson recently shared that former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is rooting for her even if she won't be tuning in to the show.

In the world of reality TV, alliances can form unexpectedly, even after the cameras stop rolling. This season, The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson expressed her gratitude towards former cast member Rachel Lindsay, acknowledging Lindsay's unwavering support for her.

"It's nice to know that I do have someone to lean back [on], or just have an anchor in time of need. So thank you, Rachel, obviously, and hopefully even though you're not watching, you'll see the outcome at the end of all this."

Despite no longer watching The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay shows support for Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson, a 27-year-old child and family therapist from Georgia, told PEOPLE at Essence Fest on Saturday, July 1, 2023, how she is grateful for Lindsay, who made history as the first Black Bachelorette during the show's 13th season in 2017.

Charity Lawson, a 27-year-old child and family therapist from Georgia, told PEOPLE at Essence Fest on Saturday, July 1, 2023, how she is grateful for Lindsay, who made history as the first Black Bachelorette during the show's 13th season in 2017.

"Grateful for her support, knowing that she is in my corner and rooting for me," she remarked.

Rachel Lindsay isn't the only former Bachelor or Bachelorette contestant supporting Charity Lawson. Lawson mentioned that many members of Bachelor Nation, including Michelle Young, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Brown, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey, have reached out to express their excitement and support for her journey.

The overwhelming response from fellow cast members demonstrated the support the Bachelor community has for one another. Previously Charity Lawson starred as one of the suitors on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor.

However, she wasn't the one who got the final rose, but she did get the power of the flower as the newly appointed leading lady of ABC's dating reality show, The Bachelorette. The day she was offered the opportunity, she exclaimed:

"Absolutely! 100 percent! I've waited forever to find the love of my life. It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after."

Now as she is dipping her toes in the love pool, she needs support more than ever, and the former bachelorette is there to be the one rooting for her. In a recent interview with People, Lindsay revealed she won't be watching the show but is there to support her successor.

"I haven't met Charity. I would actually love to meet Charity. She seems lovely. I don't follow the show, but it's inevitable to not see it and not see what's going on," Lindsay said.

She added she had missed the opportunity to meet the next bachelorette,

"She seems great. She seems really happy. She was actually at our studio the other day, but I missed her. So, Charity, if you're out there, I'm rooting for you, and I wish you all the best. But I'm not going to watch. But I will reach out. I'm always there."

As the new Bachelorette's journey unfolds, fans can see the camaraderie and solidarity that extends beyond the realm of reality TV.

The Bachelorette season 20 premiered on June 26 at 9 pm ET on ABC.

