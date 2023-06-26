"Rooting for you": Rachel Lindsay sends her support to The Bachelorette season 20's Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette season 13 star Rachel Lindsay recently expressed her support for Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette season 20's main cast member. Season 20 of the hit reality show will air on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

Prior to the show's premiere, Rachel spoke to People about Charity's appearance in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette and mentioned that she "seems lovely" and she would love to meet her.

“I haven't met Charity. I would actually love to meet Charity. She seems lovely. I don't follow the show, but it's inevitable to not see it and not see what's going on. She seems great. She seems really happy. She was actually at our studio the other day, but I missed her,” she said.

Rachel Lindsay then mentioned that although she will not watch the show, she will be rooting for Charity.

“So, Charity, if you're out there, I'm rooting for you, and I wish you all the best. But I'm not going to watch. But I will reach out. I'm always there. I still keep in touch with past/present contestants, whoever. My door's always open, but not my TV. It's not tuned in,” she added.

Before appearing on season 13 of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay starred in season 21 of The Bachelor. As part of The Bachelorette season 13, she fell in love with Bryan Abasolo, and the duo married back in 2019.

The Bachelorette season 20 will feature 25 men competing to win Charity Lawson's heart

Charity Lawson previously appeared on The Bachelor season 27 featuring Zach Shallcross. While Charity and Zach made a great connection, Zach chose Kaity to be his life partner at the end of the season.

The Bachelorette season 20 will see 25 men competing to win Charity Lawson's heart. In each episode, she will determine which individual she connected with the most, and at the end of the season, she will be engaged to one of the suitors.

Among the 25 men set to appear this season are Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Brayden Bowers, Adrian Hassan, Caleb Arthur, Caleb Balgaard, Chris Spell, Joe Menzia, Dotun Olubeko, James Pierce, Joey Graziadei, and John Buresh.

The show will also feature John Henry Spurlock, Kaleb Kim, Josh Young, Khalid Hassan, Taylor Pegg, Michael Barbour, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin, Nicholas "Nic" Barber, Spencer Storbeck, Tanner Courtad, Warwick Reider, and Xavier Bonner.

Before the premiere of the show, Charity spoke about how grateful she is to have been given the chance to find her life partner.

"When I was told, I had to double-check. I was like, 'Are you sure that was my name that was called?' I could not believe it. I literally did not believe it. I was having all of these emotions. I was excited, I was nervous, and it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To hear my name called, I knew that it would be something incredible,” she said.

Charity added:

"This puts me in the position of being the fourth woman of color to hold this role and the second monoracial African American woman to have the opportunity to find love. It is my journey to love, but it's bigger than me. I need someone who is confident and is sure of what they want, so we're not playing games."

Watch the new season of The Bachelorette on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

