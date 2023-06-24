Where is Sean McLaughlin from? Meet The Bachelorette season 20 contestant

An brand new season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Child and family therapist Charity Lawson will be the main cast member of the show this year, which will also feature 25 single men. In each episode, Charity will determine with whom she feels the strongest connection and say goodbye to the one she failed to connect with romantically.

Only three suitors will reach the season finale of The Bachelorette season 20, and Charity will have to choose one of them to get engaged to. Among the suitors this year is Sean McLaughlin, originally from Tampa, Florida. He is a 25-year-old Software Sales Rep and described the kind of woman he wishes to spend the rest of his life with.

“I’m just looking for the girl of my dreams to share my life with,” he said.

The Bachelorette cast member Sean McLaughlin currently works at Paycom as an executive sales representative

The Bachelorette cast member Sean McLaughlin studied finance at the University of Tampa - John H. Sykes College of Business before enrolling at Fordham Gabelli School of Business to earn a Bachelor's degree in Finance with a Minor in Economics. Aside from his educational pursuits, he worked at Barstool Sports as a Sales Intern.

He then got a job at BrightEdge as a Specialist Sales Development Representative and was promoted to Senior Sales Development Representative after a few months. As a result, in August 2022, he began working as an Account Executive within the same company. At present, he is employed by Paycom as an executive sales representative.

When he is not working, Sean loves to play golf and ride boats. Through his hard work, Sean has already bought a house at the age of 25. Set to appear on The Bachelorette, he aims to make Charity Lawson his wife and start a family with her.

He describes himself as a "terrible texter" and fans can't wait to see what he brings to the table in the new season of the reality show.

Other suitors set to appear on season 20 of The Bachelorette

In the upcoming season of the show, which will be hosted by none other than Jesse Palme, 25 suitors will compete to win Charity's heart. Among those on the list are Aaron Bryant, Adrian Hassan, Aaron Schwartzman, Brayden Bowers, Caleb Arthur, Caleb Balgaard, Chris Spell, Dotun Olubeko, James Pierce, Joe Menzia, Joey Graziadei, and John Buresh.

The show will also feature John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, Khalid Hassan, Michael Barbour, Nicholas "Nic" Barber, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin, Spencer Storbeck, Tanner Courtad, Taylor Pegg, Warwick Reider, and Xavier Bonner.

Ahead of the release of season 20, Charity spoke about her expectations and how grateful she is for the opportunity to be part of the show.

"When I was told, I had to double-check. I was like, 'Are you sure that was my name that was called?' I could not believe it. I literally did not believe it. I was having all of these emotions. I was excited, I was nervous, and it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To hear my name called, I knew that it would be something incredible,” she said.

She continued:

"This puts me in the position of being the fourth woman of color to hold this role and the second monoracial African American woman to have the opportunity to find love. It is my journey to love, but it's bigger than me. I need someone who is confident and is sure of what they want, so we're not playing games."

Watch The Bachelorette season 20 on ABC on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

