The Bachelorette season 20 release date, air time, and plot on ABC

Featuring Charity Lawson as the lead cast member, The Bachelorette season 20 is set to premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Throughout this journey, 25 single men will be featured, and at the end of the show, The Bachelorette, only one will be chosen by Charity Lawson. She is a child and family therapist originally from Columbus, Georgia.

Prior to this, Charity appeared on The Bachelor season 27 but wasn't able to find her life partner. Charity and Zach Shallcross made a great connection on the show, but Zach felt an even stronger connection with Kaity Biggar, which led to their engagement at the end of the season. Kaity Biggar and Zach Biggar are still together as of right now.

Charity Lawson now has the opportunity to find her perfect match a second time. Lawson was confirmed to be The Bachelorette for Season 20 when Jesse Palmer, the host of The Bachelor, asked Charity about the offer during one of the episodes of The Bachelor Season 27.

In response to this offer, she expressed her excitement and gratitude for getting another chance to find the perfect partner and love of her life.

In the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, what can fans expect?

The Bachelorette season 20 will have no changes from that of the previous season. With each episode of The Bachelorette season 20, Charity will build connections with each man on the show to determine who she wants to move forward with and who she does not.

Similarly to the previous seasons, Jesse Palmer will host the show and mentor Charity to make the right choice. Moreover, this season's competitors will include Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, Brayden Bowers, Caleb Arthur, Caleb Balgaard, Chris Spell, Dotun Olubeko, James Pierce, Joe Menzia, Joey Graziadei, and John Buresh.

Also appearing are John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, Khalid Hassan, Michael Barbour, Nicholas "Nic" Barber, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin, Spencer Storbeck, Tanner Courtad, Taylor Pegg, Warwick Reider, and Xavier Bonner.

In the upcoming new season of The Bachelorette, Charity is determined to find a husband, and she is not ready for any drama. Fans can expect a lot from the 20th season of the show based on the teaser posted on Instagram. Initially, the clip showed how Charity Lawson was selected for this season, followed by her happy response. According to Charity:

"I'm here to find my husband. I'm going in heart open."

Following that, men entered the show, with one scene showing 25 men screaming her name and another showing some kissing. This season will be filled with drama and love, as promised by the teaser. Furthermore, Charity was seen crying at some points while mentioning:

"I'm not here for the foolishness. This is not a game."

The Bachelorette Season 20: Charity Lawson

In a recent interview, Charity Lawson shared her expectations for finding a perfect partner on the show. She said the following:

"When I was told, I had to double-check. I was like, 'Are you sure that was my name that was called?' I could not believe it. I literally did not believe it. I was having all of these emotions. I was excited, I was nervous, and it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To hear my name called, I knew that it would be something incredible.”

In addition, Charity also mentioned:

"This puts me in the position of being the fourth woman of color to hold this role and the second monoracial African American woman to have the opportunity to find love. It is my journey to love, but it's bigger than me. I need someone who is confident and is sure of what they want, so we're not playing games."

ABC will broadcast the brand new season of The Bachelorette at 9 p.m. ET on starting Monday, June 26, 2023.

