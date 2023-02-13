Create

Perfect Match cast: Age, profession, Instagram, and more

By Sukriti Makhija
Meet the cast of Perfect Match
Meet the cast of Perfect Match (Image via Instagram/@[email protected]@chloeveitchofficial)

Perfect Match, Netflix’s upcoming dating reality show, is set to feature 23 singles who previously appeared on various reality shows on the streaming platform.

Tudum described the show as:

"Perfect Match is gathering all your favorite stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Mole and more to see if true love may be a little closer than they thought. Through a series of compatibility challenges and matchups, host Nick Lachey takes these hopefuls on a journey from single to soulmate."

Perfect Match is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at 3:01 am ET on the streaming platform.

Singles return for another chance at love on Netflix's Perfect Match

Francesca Farago [email protected]

Age: 30

Profession: YouTuber and social media influencer.

She previously appeared on Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind.

Joey Sasso [email protected]

Age: 29

Profession: Social media influencer, actor, and reality star.

He is the winner of The Circle season 1.

Nick Uhlenhuth [email protected]

Age: 29

Profession: product manager, television personality.

The upcoming Perfect Match contestant previously appeared on season 3 of The Circle.

Ines Tazi [email protected]

Age: 26

Profession: Social Media Influencer

She previously appeared in The Circle France season 1.

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere [email protected]

Age: 29

Profession: Realtor, Television personality

The Perfect Match cast member previously appeared on Selling Tampa.

Shayne Jansen [email protected]

Age: 33

Profession: Real Estate Broker

He was previously a part of Love is Blind and later appeared on Love is Blind: After the Altar.

Dom Gabriel [email protected]

Age: 30

Profession: Musician, songwriter

He previously appeared on season 1 of Netflix’s The Mole.

Zay Wilson [email protected]

Age: 27

Profession: Model

He previously appeared on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on with Rae Williams.

Kariselle Snow [email protected]

Age: 27

Profession: Musical artist, reality star, and model

Kariselle previously appeared in season 1 of Sexy Beasts.

Savannah Palacio [email protected]

Age: 26

Profession: Social media influencer, data researcher

She previously appeared on The Circle season 2.

Chase DeMoor - @chasedemoor

Age: 26

Profession: Professional boxer, footballer, and reality television star

The Perfect Match cast member is a former Too Hot to Handle contestant.

Calvin Crooks [email protected]

Age: 32

Profession: Chef

He was previously seen on season 3 of The Circle.

Georgia Hassarati [email protected]

Age: 26

Profession: Model, actress, and reality star

She previously appeared on Too Hot to Handle season 3.

Izzy Fairthorne [email protected]

Age: 23

Profession: Personal trainer

She previously appeared on Too Hot To Handle season 3.

Damian Powers [email protected]_powers

Age: 31

Profession: Digital marketing influencer, actor.

He previously appeared in Love is Blind season 1.

Bartise Bowden [email protected]

Age: 27

Profession: Senior Analyst at VMG Health

He previously appeared on season 3 of Love is Blind and Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

Colony Reeves [email protected]

Age: 31

Profession: Businesswoman, real estate agent

She previously appeared on Selling Tampa.

Chloe Veitch - @chloeveithofficial

Age: 23

Profession: Model

She previously appeared on Too Hot To Handle season 1 and The Circle season 2.

Mitchell Eason [email protected]

Age: 24

Profession: Realtor, CEO of Eason’s Scapes and Services.

He previously appeared on The Circle season 2.

Will Richardson [email protected]

Age: 29

Profession: Digital Creator, Lifestyle Brand Manager

He previously appeared on The Mole.

Perfect Match is set to premiere on Netflix on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, at 3:01 am ET, followed by new episodes every week until the season finale on February 28, 2023.

