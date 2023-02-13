Perfect Match cast: Age, profession, Instagram, and more

Perfect Match, Netflix’s upcoming dating reality show, is set to feature 23 singles who previously appeared on various reality shows on the streaming platform.
Tudum described the show as:
"Perfect Match is gathering all your favorite stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Mole and more to see if true love may be a little closer than they thought. Through a series of compatibility challenges and matchups, host Nick Lachey takes these hopefuls on a journey from single to soulmate."
Perfect Match is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at 3:01 am ET on the streaming platform.
Singles return for another chance at love on Netflix's Perfect Match
Francesca Farago [email protected]
Age: 30
Profession: YouTuber and social media influencer.
She previously appeared on Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind.
Joey Sasso [email protected]
Age: 29
Profession: Social media influencer, actor, and reality star.
He is the winner of The Circle season 1.
Nick Uhlenhuth [email protected]
Age: 29
Profession: product manager, television personality.
The upcoming Perfect Match contestant previously appeared on season 3 of The Circle.
Ines Tazi [email protected]
Age: 26
Profession: Social Media Influencer
She previously appeared in The Circle France season 1.
Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere [email protected]
Age: 29
Profession: Realtor, Television personality
The Perfect Match cast member previously appeared on Selling Tampa.
Shayne Jansen [email protected]
Age: 33
Profession: Real Estate Broker
He was previously a part of Love is Blind and later appeared on Love is Blind: After the Altar.
Dom Gabriel [email protected]
Age: 30
Profession: Musician, songwriter
He previously appeared on season 1 of Netflix’s The Mole.
Zay Wilson [email protected]
Age: 27
Profession: Model
He previously appeared on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on with Rae Williams.
Kariselle Snow [email protected]
Age: 27
Profession: Musical artist, reality star, and model
Kariselle previously appeared in season 1 of Sexy Beasts.
Savannah Palacio [email protected]
Age: 26
Profession: Social media influencer, data researcher
She previously appeared on The Circle season 2.
Chase DeMoor - @chasedemoor
Age: 26
Profession: Professional boxer, footballer, and reality television star
The Perfect Match cast member is a former Too Hot to Handle contestant.
Calvin Crooks [email protected]
Age: 32
Profession: Chef
He was previously seen on season 3 of The Circle.
Georgia Hassarati [email protected]
Age: 26
Profession: Model, actress, and reality star
She previously appeared on Too Hot to Handle season 3.
Izzy Fairthorne [email protected]
Age: 23
Profession: Personal trainer
She previously appeared on Too Hot To Handle season 3.
Damian Powers [email protected]_powers
Age: 31
Profession: Digital marketing influencer, actor.
He previously appeared in Love is Blind season 1.
Bartise Bowden [email protected]
Age: 27
Profession: Senior Analyst at VMG Health
He previously appeared on season 3 of Love is Blind and Love Is Blind: After the Altar.
Colony Reeves [email protected]
Age: 31
Profession: Businesswoman, real estate agent
She previously appeared on Selling Tampa.
Chloe Veitch - @chloeveithofficial
Age: 23
Profession: Model
She previously appeared on Too Hot To Handle season 1 and The Circle season 2.
Mitchell Eason [email protected]
Age: 24
Profession: Realtor, CEO of Eason’s Scapes and Services.
He previously appeared on The Circle season 2.
Will Richardson [email protected]
Age: 29
Profession: Digital Creator, Lifestyle Brand Manager
He previously appeared on The Mole.
Perfect Match is set to premiere on Netflix on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, at 3:01 am ET, followed by new episodes every week until the season finale on February 28, 2023.