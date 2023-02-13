Perfect Match cast: Age, profession, Instagram, and more

Perfect Match, Netflix’s upcoming dating reality show, is set to feature 23 singles who previously appeared on various reality shows on the streaming platform.

Tudum described the show as:

"Perfect Match is gathering all your favorite stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Mole and more to see if true love may be a little closer than they thought. Through a series of compatibility challenges and matchups, host Nick Lachey takes these hopefuls on a journey from single to soulmate."

Perfect Match is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at 3:01 am ET on the streaming platform.

Singles return for another chance at love on Netflix's Perfect Match

Age: 30

Profession: YouTuber and social media influencer.

She previously appeared on Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind.

Age: 29

Profession: Social media influencer, actor, and reality star.

He is the winner of The Circle season 1.

Age: 29

Profession: product manager, television personality.

The upcoming Perfect Match contestant previously appeared on season 3 of The Circle.

Age: 26

Profession: Social Media Influencer

She previously appeared in The Circle France season 1.

Age: 29

Profession: Realtor, Television personality

The Perfect Match cast member previously appeared on Selling Tampa.

Age: 33

Profession: Real Estate Broker

He was previously a part of Love is Blind and later appeared on Love is Blind: After the Altar.

Age: 30

Profession: Musician, songwriter

He previously appeared on season 1 of Netflix’s The Mole.

Age: 27

Profession: Model

He previously appeared on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on with Rae Williams.

Age: 27

Profession: Musical artist, reality star, and model

Kariselle previously appeared in season 1 of Sexy Beasts.

Age: 26

Profession: Social media influencer, data researcher

She previously appeared on The Circle season 2.

Chase DeMoor - @chasedemoor

Age: 26

Profession: Professional boxer, footballer, and reality television star

The Perfect Match cast member is a former Too Hot to Handle contestant.

Age: 32

Profession: Chef

He was previously seen on season 3 of The Circle.

Age: 26

Profession: Model, actress, and reality star

She previously appeared on Too Hot to Handle season 3.

Age: 23

Profession: Personal trainer

She previously appeared on Too Hot To Handle season 3.

Age: 31

Profession: Digital marketing influencer, actor.

He previously appeared in Love is Blind season 1.

Age: 27

Profession: Senior Analyst at VMG Health

He previously appeared on season 3 of Love is Blind and Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

Age: 31

Profession: Businesswoman, real estate agent

She previously appeared on Selling Tampa.

Chloe Veitch - @chloeveithofficial

Age: 23

Profession: Model

She previously appeared on Too Hot To Handle season 1 and The Circle season 2.

Age: 24

Profession: Realtor, CEO of Eason’s Scapes and Services.

He previously appeared on The Circle season 2.

Age: 29

Profession: Digital Creator, Lifestyle Brand Manager

He previously appeared on The Mole.

Perfect Match is set to premiere on Netflix on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, at 3:01 am ET, followed by new episodes every week until the season finale on February 28, 2023.

