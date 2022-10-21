Who was The Mole all along? Netflix series ends with a shocking revelation

The first season of Netflix's The Mole ended on a shocking note on Friday, October 21, as 27-year-old software developer Kesi Neblett turned out to be the real mole who tried to sabotage the entire game to reduce the prize money.

In The Mole, the contestants worked together to earn money from physically and mentally draining tasks. Kesi tried to do everything in her power to reduce the money pot by deliberately losing on some tasks or manipulating others to do the same.

She confessed that she loved every single minute of being the mole in the game. Kesi used the old technique of sabotaging the game right in front of the other contestant's eyes, making it look obvious.

Players were shocked by the revelation, as most of them could not guess the identity of the mole, except the winner of the game, William Richardson.

How did Kesi Neblett manipulate the tasks on The Mole?

Kesi revealed that she met with the producers before every task so that she could deliberately reduce the money from the money pot. She tried her best to help the teams during the first task, but in the bank robbery mission, she attempted to manipulate them.

She knew the real hints given in the ledger but did not inform anybody. In the prison test, she immediately saw the key outside Joi's gate but did not tell her to waste the team's time, ultimately costing them a lot of money.

Kesi was also the one who painted the modern contemporary painting and intentionally guessed the wrong painting so that no one could doubt her. When she thought William was suspicious of her identity, she decided to take the test exception card to prevent herself from taking the test, knowing that she would not be eliminated.

In the second last game, Kesi took the money from a mountain top. In the last task, she stole money from a room where you could not step on the floor in front of Joi and William so that they would think it was intentional and just Kesi's tactic for them to name her as The Mole, which could have gotten them eliminated for making the wrong guess.

Joi fell for the trap and felt that it was way too easy to name Will as the hidden mole. Will, however, was able to guess the mole's real identity and won $101,500.

More about Kesi Neblett

With an engineering degree from Columbia University, Kesi Neblett was a professional software developer at Goldman Sachs and was counted amongst the top 10% of associates at the company.

After quitting her job in March 2021, she now spends her days traveling while surfing, playing, reading, and writing. Kesi currently lives in New York but is originally from Kentucky. Her parents are civil rights activists, and she has four siblings.

According to her Netflix description, she does not consider herself a "sneaky, good liar" because "someone always gets hurt." Her main strategy in the game was to,

"Be the team Labrador — trustworthy, kind and nonthreatening."

But as it turns out, Kesi was The Mole all along. Netflix has not yet announced if the show will return for a second season.

