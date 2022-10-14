The Mole Episode 7: Why did Joi Schweitzer call out Jacob Hacker in front of the other contestants?

Netflix just released episodes 6, 7 and 8 of The Mole and we are down to the bottom five. In Episode 7, Joi was angry at Jacob for letting her team lose a task and called him out in front of everyone. She called him "a s**thole mole" for always screwing up the tasks and not winning any money like Greg and Will.

However, she later admitted to playing mind games and said that that Will was the mole. She was able to influence Greg's choices on the test as he also felt that Jacob had screwed up in the past. Greg was eliminated after the test.

What went down between Joi Schweitzer and Jacob Hacker on The Mole Episode 7?

Jacob failed to perform well in a lying task that would have won his team (Joi, Jacob and Avori) an exemption from the test. The other team detected that he was the one telling the lie. Joi was angry because of him ruining another mission and threw him under the bus.

He said that she was just calling,

"Spade a spade."

Joi accused Jacob of being "a s**thole mole" and pointed a finger at him for screwing up many tasks. Jacob responded by saying that these were just some last minute accusations to cover up her own faults as she had lost a lot of money ($25,000) in a task, which Joi was able to get back.

Greg admitted that no one throws heat at Jacob. Avori felt that Joi was not suspicious of Jacob but was trying to deflect her own actions. Joi later admitted to not being suspicious of Jacob and playing mind games on Greg, calling herself a mastermind.

Joi tried to use the same tactic in The Mole Episode 8 by pointing fingers at Kesi after a task where she did not perform well. Joi apologized to Jacob for her accusations and said that it was Kesi who dropped the ball. Kesi did not take her seriously and said that Joi was the one who always threw shade on other people's performances.

Avori said that Joi just pointed fingers at the people she was sure were not the real mole. Joi later told Avori that she could lie to anyone and had just told some half-truths.

What happened on The Mole Episode 7?

After spending the night in the cold room, the team went to the hotel where they met Kesi. Kesi left her teammates in the room to win an exemption from the test. Casey could not believe that Kesi left the room without giving any explanation and half smirking at her fellow teammates.

Alex told the members that their total money was $49,500 after their tasks in Episode 5. Casey was eliminated from the show, leaving Will shocked. He was 100% sure that she was the mole because of her detours and admitted that he would have been eliminated, had he not split his votes.

Casey left the game saying that she had the adventure of a lifetime. The players were then asked to pick out the fake painting created by the mole out of the two. Kesi, Will and Greg felt that the acrylic one was fake while Jacob, Joi and Avori felt that the modern contemporary one was not original.

The modern painting was the correct answer, giving the other team an advantage of possible exemption if they cleared the next round. They were asked to play 2 truths and a lie. The other team very quickly guessed that Jacob was the one lying.

The next two episodes of The Mole will be released on Netflix on Friday, October 21 at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes