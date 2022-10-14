Who all are eliminated from Netflix's The Mole Episode 6 to Episode 8? Recap and more explored

Netflix just dropped episodes 6, 7 and 8 of The Mole, and we are down to the final five. After solving three challenges, three cast members were eliminated from the show in these episodes:

Pranav Patel: A 29-year-old law firm associate

Casey Lary: 30-year-old Covid nurse

Greg Shapiro: A 30-year-old marketing consultant

Pranav was eliminated in Episode 6 after spreading his answers differently on the test as he was suspicious of Avori, though he left the show saying he was content. Avori admitted that she had kept some details to herself and said that trusting anyone in the game was detrimental. Casey was eliminated in Episode 7 and said that she had the adventure of a lifetime in the game.

William was shocked by Casey's elimination because he was 100% sure that she was the mole. He accepted that he might have been eliminated from The Mole if he had not split his votes on the test. Greg Shapiro was eliminated in Episode 8 after being influenced by Joi that Jacob was the mole, but he was initially doubtful of Kesi. He said that he spoke his truth but Joi got him to change his answers.

Recap of The Mole Episode 6 to 8

Episode 6

The episode started with a cliffhanger as Joi finally chose to get $15,000 for the money pot instead of an exemption card. The team's total came up to $29,500 and Pranav was eliminated. Greg was suspicious of Kesi as she had thrown a bag right in front of him on the train.

The remaining members were given the task of going up, down and across mountain terrain. Each contestant had a backpack but only three of them had $10,000. Right before the start, the group was asked to leave two members on basecamp (also leaving their money). They chose Kesi and Greg.

They later left Will on the terrain as they doubted he had the money. Casey often stopped on the trek to look at the view, much to the dismany of the other contestants. They were then asked to leave another member and Casey volunteered to be left behind for the third time in the challenge. They chose to leave Avori.

Eventually, the team was able to complete the task on time. Joi and Casey's bags did have money, making the team win $20,000 in total. Later it was shown that Kesi's bag had the remaining $10,000.

The team was then taken to a cold room and was asked to either open their chains one by one and win $20,000 for the pot (earning a luxury hotel treat together) or take the exemption card and come alone to the luxury hotel. Kesi, the first contestant of the challenge, chose to take advantage.

Episode 7

The team returned from the cold room. Casey trusted Kesi a lot and said that she played the game well. After Casey's elimination, the six remaining contestants were asked to spot the one painting done by the mole out of two to win elimination.

Kesi, Will and Greg lost the challenge and had to fight the remaining players in a storytelling task to rebut their advantage. They chose correctly that Jason was lying out of the three players and won $20,000 for the team, making the total up to $69,500.

Joi later fought Jacob over his actions on The Mole, or pretended to, and brought everyone's attention to the fact that he had not won any money on his own.

Episode 8

Joi called herself a mastermind for eliminating Greg. The team members later played a game of hide and seek where Avori hid in a bird cage with just a pizza box and a newspaper clipping as a hint.

She called the remaining players, now divided into teams of two, to tell them where she was. Kesi and Joi quickly reached a high spot, as given in the hints, and spotted a lot of birds flying. They reached the spot and chose the correct pigeon to follow to the bird cage.

Jacob and Will, on the other hand, were unable to comprehend some of the pizza clues and Avori skipped to notice a phone number on the pizza box given to her, which caused the team to lose the challenge.

Joi later apologized to Jacob for her words and slammed Kesi for her actions.

The next two episodes of The Mole will be released on Netflix on October 21 at 3 am ET.

